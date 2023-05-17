Hospital Places Worker on Leave Over Video of Confrontation With Black Man Over Bike

A viral video shot over the weekend in New York City could end up costing a physician's assistant her job.

The white woman dubbed "Citi Bike Karen" by some online has been placed on leave from her job following footage of her allegedly trying to take a Citi Bike from a young black man who'd already paid to rent it.

A statement posted online by Bellevue Hospital confirms the woman was placed on leave "pending a review."

The statement adds: "As a health system we are committed to providing an environment for our patients and staff that is free from discrimination of any kind."

Saturday's confrontation was captured on video. Internet sleuths have identified the woman, but as she faces no crimes, The Messenger is not publishing her name.

The video appears to show the woman yelling out for help as the young man and his friends try to reason with her.

The young man said he had already paid for use of the bike. The video also appears to show the woman trying to cry as a white man responds to her calls for help.

It does not appear the woman will face criminal charges.

"The NYPD is aware of the video circulating online," a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said via email. "There are currently no 911 calls or reports on file for this incident. The NYPD encourages anyone who believes they were the victim of a crime to come forward and report it at any police facility so that an investigation can commence."