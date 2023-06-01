Hospital Helps Single Mom Who Had Potentially Life-Saving Cancer Surgery Denied by Insurance

A 51-year-old single mother battling stage 4 colorectal cancer recently had a potentially life-saving surgery denied by her insurance.

But City of Hope, a cancer care facility in Duarte, Calif., has agreed to cover the operation's cost without the insurance company's help, The Messenger confirms.

According to CBS affiliate KCAL, Rokhsan Enonoria was scheduled to undergo surgery to remove tumors from her liver and colon earlier this month.

However, the news station reported that her insurance provider, Anthem Insurance, claimed the surgery was "not medically necessary" just days before the procedure.

City of Hope, where Enonoria sought a second opinion, supported her case and appealed to Anthem Insurance, highlighting the success rate of the surgery in prolonging survival for patients with her type of cancer.

During an interview with KCAL, Enonoria expressed frustration that she felt her insurance company was deciding her "destiny."

"I need to raise my child," she added. "I want to see her graduate. I deserve that; she deserves that."

The hospital told The Messenger on Thursday that it has agreed to cover the surgery in Enonoria's bid to extend her life.

"As we believe this surgery is the best treatment option for Roxy, City of Hope will pay for the recommended treatments and health care services that her insurance company is denying as part of the City of Hope Financial Assistance program, and in keeping with City of Hope’s commitment to our patients, their families and the communities we serve," the hospital said in a statement.

"Roxy is being scheduled for surgery as soon as possible," it continued.

Anthem Insurance did not immediately respond when contacted by The Messenger on Thursday.

In a statement sent to KCAL, Anthem explained that the request for the double surgery had undergone extensive review by their internal clinical team and an independent oncologist, who agreed it might not be the best option.

The company's team also explored alternative treatment options they believe had fewer risks and "successful outcomes."

"We will continue to work with Ms. Enanoria and her care providers in exploring available options," Anthem Insurance said in the statement.

Enonoria told KCAL that she plans to establish a nonprofit organization to assist other single mothers facing health issues after she undergoes surgery.