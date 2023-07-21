Hospice Grants Dying Couple’s Wish for a Last Date at Golden Corral after 58 Years of Marriage - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Hospice Grants Dying Couple’s Wish for a Last Date at Golden Corral after 58 Years of Marriage

The couple was given six months, one year left to live

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Larry and Betty Crabtree sit across from each other holding hands while on a date at Golden Corral. The pair had not been on a date since Larry was diagnosed with stage IV COPD and Betty was diagnosed with stage IV COPD and congestive heart failure in November 2022.WXYZ-TV

Going out on a date is something many people might take for granted. But for one couple in hospice, it has been something they have been waiting for for a long time.

Betty and Larry Crabtree became inseparable after getting married 58 years ago and raising six kids together, as reported by WXYZ. Larry told the outlet, “Everything we did, we did together. I knew her so long, I can finish her sentence. She’d start to talk, and I’d say OK!”

Now, the pair have entered home hospice just a few months apart. Betty was diagnosed with stage IV COPD and stage IV congestive heart failure and entered the hospice in November 2022. Larry was diagnosed with stage IV COPD. Doctors gave Larry six months and Betty one year to live.

“It’s the hardest thing, watching the most special thing in your life sitting there suffering, and there’s not a thing you can do,” Larry told WXYZ.

Read More

While the couple has been trying to spend their time with the ones they love, going anywhere has proved very difficult. “If we’re lucky, once a month we can go with one of the kids to the grocery store, if we’re lucky and feel good enough,” Larry told the outlet.

Most of their days, Larry and Betty spend time together at their dining room table playing cards or chatting. But one activity they have missed the most is going on a date, which is what Harmony Cares Hospice decided to help them accomplish.

The team arranged a date at one of the pair’s favorite restaurants: Golden Corral. Betty told the outlet, “I can’t believe they’re doing this. I appreciate it, we appreciate it so much that they’re doing this so we could go out.”

Larry and Betty's daughter, Michelle Hylla, said seeing her parents celebrating date night again "will be a memory I will keep forever."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.