Hospice Grants Dying Couple’s Wish for a Last Date at Golden Corral after 58 Years of Marriage

Going out on a date is something many people might take for granted. But for one couple in hospice, it has been something they have been waiting for for a long time.
Betty and Larry Crabtree became inseparable after getting married 58 years ago and raising six kids together, as reported by WXYZ. Larry told the outlet, “Everything we did, we did together. I knew her so long, I can finish her sentence. She’d start to talk, and I’d say OK!”
Now, the pair have entered home hospice just a few months apart. Betty was diagnosed with stage IV COPD and stage IV congestive heart failure and entered the hospice in November 2022. Larry was diagnosed with stage IV COPD. Doctors gave Larry six months and Betty one year to live.
“It’s the hardest thing, watching the most special thing in your life sitting there suffering, and there’s not a thing you can do,” Larry told WXYZ.
While the couple has been trying to spend their time with the ones they love, going anywhere has proved very difficult. “If we’re lucky, once a month we can go with one of the kids to the grocery store, if we’re lucky and feel good enough,” Larry told the outlet.
Most of their days, Larry and Betty spend time together at their dining room table playing cards or chatting. But one activity they have missed the most is going on a date, which is what Harmony Cares Hospice decided to help them accomplish.
The team arranged a date at one of the pair’s favorite restaurants: Golden Corral. Betty told the outlet, “I can’t believe they’re doing this. I appreciate it, we appreciate it so much that they’re doing this so we could go out.”
Larry and Betty's daughter, Michelle Hylla, said seeing her parents celebrating date night again "will be a memory I will keep forever."
