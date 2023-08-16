Horses Can Tell If You’re Happy or Sad: Study

A recent study reveals that horses can distinguish between happy and sad human expressions. According to this new research, horses can differentiate whether a person is joyful or sad by interpreting human facial movements and voice tones.

The study was conducted by researchers from the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment (INRAE) in France, the University of Tours in France, and the University of Turku in Finland over several months. They meticulously observed and analyzed the horses' behavior and heart rate as the animals viewed images of human faces and listened to voices expressing either joy or sadness.

Previous research has shown that horses, like other mammals including dogs, cats, and goats, can perceive when a human is joyful or angry. Scientists have theorized that this is because such emotions are highly arousing.

"Sadness is a particularly intriguing emotion as it's not only negatively valenced in contrast to the positivity of joy, but it's also of low arousal. Prior studies demonstrated that horses respond to high-arousal emotions like anger or joy,” explained Plotine Jardat, the lead author of the study, to Phys Org.

During the experiment, horses were positioned in front of two screens displaying images of the same person: one expressing sadness and the other, joy. Concurrently, a recording of a sad voice and a joyful voice was played. The study found that horses successfully matched the joyful voice to the joyful face and the sad voice to the sad face.

Interestingly, during their initial viewing of each image, a majority of the horses spent a longer duration observing the mismatched image compared to the one that corresponded with the voice. This observation led the researchers to surmise that the horses were momentarily disoriented by the discordance between a sad face paired with a joyful voice and vice versa.

This suggests that horses can associate a human's facial expression and voice when conveying the same emotion. "This is interesting because it would mean that when horses observe our faces and hear our voices, they don't just see and hear separate things, but they are able to match them across different modalities,” Océane Liehrmann from the University of Turku said.

Further observations revealed that horses were more captivated by joyful expressions, showing a preference for screens displaying happiness over those showing sadness.

Scientists believe this might be due to horses being attracted to the varied pitch in joyful dialogues, the heightened movement in the images, and perhaps associating joyful emotions with affirmative experiences like receiving praise from their owners. The concept of "emotional contagion" — the foundation of empathy — may also explain why horses gravitate more towards joyful voices and images; they might simply prefer to resonate with joy rather than sadness.

"Overall, our study shows that horses can differentiate audible and visual signals of human joy and sadness, and associate the corresponding vocal and facial expressions. Horses were also more attracted and seemed more animated by joyful expressions, so people who interact with horses could benefit from expressing joy during these interactions," Jardat said.