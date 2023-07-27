‘Horrible Deviant’ Suspected of Attacking Several Women in L.A. Arrested in Tijuana - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Horrible Deviant’ Suspected of Attacking Several Women in L.A. Arrested in Tijuana

Sergio Andrew Garcia, 22, was booked on suspicion of robbery, penetration with foreign object and assault with intent to commit rape

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sergio Andrew Garcia is suspected of attacking multiple women in Los Angeles, was arrested in Tijuana.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A 21-year-old man suspected of attacking multiple women in Los Angeles was arrested in Tijuana on Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service helped apprehend the suspect, Sergio Andrew Garcia, who was wanted in connection with “at least” eight assaults on women, KTLA reported

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described Garcia as a “horrible deviant” during a press conference Wednesday.

Police said the attacks began on July 10, when Garcia was accused of attempting to remove a woman’s clothing as she was walking in the downtown Los Angeles area and assaulting her.

Read More

The next day, Garcia allegedly slapped another woman’s back after approaching her and fled. 

In the days that followed, Garcia was allegedly linked to a series of additional attacks, including the assault of a 67-year-old woman who police allege he punched before removing her pants and underwear while she was in her yard, the news station reported.

In one attack, Garcia was accused of hitting a woman so hard she became unconscious as she walked home from church, and then robbing the woman.

Within the next 15 minutes, police said he allegedly assaulted another woman who was going through the trunk of her car. Investigators have also allegedly linked Garcia to an attack on an 84-year-old woman who was severely beaten and robbed in front of her home.

Police said Garcia may also be behind the carjacking of a 33-year-old woman, whose car he allegedly left on the side of the road before attacking an additional victim. 

This is not Garcia’s first run-in with the law. The suspect has seven felony arrests for burglary, assault, attempted murder and cruelty to a child, but no felony convictions, Sheriff Luna said at the press conference.  

He was booked on suspicion of robbery, penetration with a foreign object and assault with intent to commit rape. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.