‘Horrible Deviant’ Suspected of Attacking Several Women in L.A. Arrested in Tijuana

A 21-year-old man suspected of attacking multiple women in Los Angeles was arrested in Tijuana on Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday.
The U.S. Marshals Service helped apprehend the suspect, Sergio Andrew Garcia, who was wanted in connection with “at least” eight assaults on women, KTLA reported.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna described Garcia as a “horrible deviant” during a press conference Wednesday.
Police said the attacks began on July 10, when Garcia was accused of attempting to remove a woman’s clothing as she was walking in the downtown Los Angeles area and assaulting her.
The next day, Garcia allegedly slapped another woman’s back after approaching her and fled.
In the days that followed, Garcia was allegedly linked to a series of additional attacks, including the assault of a 67-year-old woman who police allege he punched before removing her pants and underwear while she was in her yard, the news station reported.
In one attack, Garcia was accused of hitting a woman so hard she became unconscious as she walked home from church, and then robbing the woman.
Within the next 15 minutes, police said he allegedly assaulted another woman who was going through the trunk of her car. Investigators have also allegedly linked Garcia to an attack on an 84-year-old woman who was severely beaten and robbed in front of her home.
Police said Garcia may also be behind the carjacking of a 33-year-old woman, whose car he allegedly left on the side of the road before attacking an additional victim.
This is not Garcia’s first run-in with the law. The suspect has seven felony arrests for burglary, assault, attempted murder and cruelty to a child, but no felony convictions, Sheriff Luna said at the press conference.
He was booked on suspicion of robbery, penetration with a foreign object and assault with intent to commit rape. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.
