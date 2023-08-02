Hoover Police Chief Had Doubts About Carlee Russell’s Kidnapping From the Start

Hoover Alabama Police Chief Nick Derzis said he had doubts about Carlee Russell’s story from the start because nobody else reported seeing a toddler on the side of the road.

“That initially kind of raised a little flag in my head,” Derzis said in an interview with CBS 42 about Russell’s kidnapping hoax. “If a baby is on the Interstate, that's kinda weird that no one else saw the baby.”

Russell, 26, disappeared after calling 911 on July 13 to report seeing a child walking alone on the side of the highway. When police responded to the scene, they found Russell’s abandoned car and no sign of the baby, setting off a massive missing person search for the nursing student.

Derzis said his first question when he was informed of the situation was how many other people saw the child Russell reported in her emergency call.

Carlee Russell claimed to have seen a toddler wandering the side of a highway before she disappeared. Hoover Police Department

"Being a policeman for a long time, there's been a lot of times that I’ve been skeptical, and boy, it came out to be real," Derzis told WVTM in a separate interview. "So, you don't stop.”

Russell showed up two days later at her parent’s house and spun a wild tale to police about being kidnapped and escaping.

After Derzis called her story into question and revealed her questionable Google searches the day she disappeared, Russell came clean. Through a lawyer, she admitted the whole thing was made-up and has since been charged with two misdemeanors for the ruse.

“We have the attorney’s letter and the attorney said that she was in Hoover and that she didn't have any help. So that's all we know,” Derzis said to WVTM.

Carlee Russell's mug shot. Hoover Police Department

He thinks Russell should tell the public what really happened and her motivation for the hoax, which might garner her some sympathy.

“People are forgiving," Derzis said. "I think if you know the entire scenario...maybe it just makes people a little better understand what the whole thing was about.”

The chief also said he hopes Russell gets the help she needs, telling CBS 42 "I hope everything works out for her."

But that won’t stop authorities from prosecuting. "We used a lot of resources which cost us money, we’d love to recoup some of that," he said.

Russell faces up to a year in jail for both misdemeanors. She turned herself in last week and quickly made bail.