Hong Kong Health Chief Suggests Staring at Smokers to Stop Them From Lighting Up
'When someone takes out a cigarette at a restaurant, everyone on the premises can stare at that person,' Prof. Lo Chung-mau suggested
People in Hong Kong should fight smoking by giving the stink eye at those who light up in places where it’s prohibited, according to the city’s health secretary.
In a Friday meeting of the local legislative council's health service panel, Prof. Lo Chung-mau suggested that people stare at those who smoke in certain areas in an attempt to discourage their behavior, according to outlets including the BBC and Sky News.
"When the members of the public see people smoking in non-smoking areas, even if no law enforcement officers can show up immediately, we can stare at the smokers,” Lo reportedly suggested.
"When someone takes out a cigarette at a restaurant, everyone on the premises can stare at that person. I do not believe that person would dare to hit back at everyone at the restaurant as they are simply staring."
Hong Kong currently forbids smoking at restaurants, workplaces, indoor public spaces and some public outdoor spaces, under possible penalty of a fine equivalent to about $192.
Lo likened the proposal to the etiquette of forming a line while waiting for a bus.
“No one will say it requires the law to compel people to queue,” he reportedly said. “Our society is able to create a culture where people will comply with this rule of queuing when waiting for buses.”
Hong Kong is also considering significant tax hikes on cigarettes and a blanket ban on those born after a certain year buying tobacco products.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews