Hong Kong Health Chief Suggests Staring at Smokers to Stop Them From Lighting Up

People in Hong Kong should fight smoking by giving the stink eye at those who light up in places where it’s prohibited, according to the city’s health secretary.

In a Friday meeting of the local legislative council's health service panel, Prof. Lo Chung-mau suggested that people stare at those who smoke in certain areas in an attempt to discourage their behavior, according to outlets including the BBC and Sky News.

"When the members of the public see people smoking in non-smoking areas, even if no law enforcement officers can show up immediately, we can stare at the smokers,” Lo reportedly suggested.

A person is seen holding a lit cigarette. Getty Images

"When someone takes out a cigarette at a restaurant, everyone on the premises can stare at that person. I do not believe that person would dare to hit back at everyone at the restaurant as they are simply staring."

Hong Kong currently forbids smoking at restaurants, workplaces, indoor public spaces and some public outdoor spaces, under possible penalty of a fine equivalent to about $192.

Lo likened the proposal to the etiquette of forming a line while waiting for a bus.

“​​No one will say it requires the law to compel people to queue,” he reportedly said. “Our society is able to create a culture where people will comply with this rule of queuing when waiting for buses.”

Hong Kong is also considering significant tax hikes on cigarettes and a blanket ban on those born after a certain year buying tobacco products.