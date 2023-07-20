Homicides in Dozens of US Cities Have Fallen but Are Still Well Above Prepandemic Levels

A study has found the number of homicides in 30 cities was 9.4% lower during the first half of 2023 than in the first half of 2022, but it noted that homicide rates are still elevated over pre-pandemic numbers.

The Council For Criminal Justice released its Crime Trends in U.S. Cities report on Thursday.

Violent crimes remain elevated compared to 2019, the year prior to the COVID pandemic and racial justice protests of 2020. There were 24% more homicides during the first half of 2023 than during the first half of 2019 in the study cities.

The authors said crime patterns continue to shift as the nation has emerged from the pandemic, and that policymakers and communities “must act urgently” to react.

They note that serious violent crimes like homicide are far below historical peaks but say they “remain intolerably high”, especially in poorer communities of color.

The group has been tracking crime in reports since 2018.

Homicides peaked in July 2020, far exceeding previous peaks during the study period, amid widespread protests against police violence after George Floyd’s murder in May of that year.

By 2021, the homicide rate was 40.7% higher than in 2019.

At the end of 2022, homicides were 5% lower than in 2021 and 33.7% higher than in 2019.

May and June of 2023 saw a large decrease in killings, with drops of 17% and 16%, respectively compared to the same period in 2022.

Despite such declines, homicide levels remained 24% higher in the first half of 2023 than in the first half of 2019, the year before the pandemic.

New York City saw a nearly 5% increase in killings in the first half of 2023 versus the previous year while other large cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia saw declines.

The study found that the number of other crimes was the same or lower than the previous year with one exception.

Motor vehicle thefts continued their upward trend. There were 33.5% more motor vehicle thefts from January through June 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

A viral TikTok car theft challenge is behind some of the growth. Kias and Hyundais are being targeted by teens who learned of a design difference in the cars which makes them unusually easy to steal.