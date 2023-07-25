Homeowner’s Bank Account Drained by Scammer Pretending to Help Him Avoid Getting Scammed

A Baltimore man who thought he was talking to tech support ended up losing $6,000 when the “agent” he spoke to scammed him.

Jake Larkin told local news station WMAR he had placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace to sell furniture left inside the home he had just purchased. An interested buyer contacted Larkin, and he soon was emailed by an account claiming to be “Zelle pay.”

“Then I got an email through Zelle saying that in order for me to get the $100 in my account, I had to ask the [buyer] for $200 more, and then give them the $200 back and the remaining $100 would be in my account,” Larkin told the news outlet.

The email, sent from a Gmail account rather than an official @Zellepay.com address, instructed Larkin to follow steps in order to upgrade his account to a business account to complete the purchase.

“I thought that was very odd. I googled Zelle customer service,” said Larkin.

The link Larkin clicked was among the first that populated the search results, titled “Zelle Customer Service 24/7 Support Available Contact Us Today.”

A man in Baltimore, Maryland lost $6,000 after falling prey to an online payment app scam. Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

According to Larkin, the “Zelle agent” on the phone said his problem was common and “happens all the time.”

“And he said, this is what we have to do to resolve it, and just kept guiding me through steps trying to confuse me. And he did, he just really confused me,” said Larkin. “By the time I got off the phone with them and logged in my account, that's when I noticed my account was almost empty and I just started freaking out. That's when I called Bank of America.”

Larkin had unknowingly been speaking with an entity pretending to be Zelle customer support, instead of the real company. Bank of America refunded the drained money to Larkin, he told the news station.

The president and CEO of Mayland’s Better Business Burea, Angie Barnett, told WMAR the agency has received an influx of scam reports citing Facebook Marketplace.

“We always ask ourselves, why are Facebook accounts hacked? Why does that happen? And this is a great example. I would be willing to bet the legitimate person who has that account, their Facebook page was hacked, and the scammer is now using that hacked profile to establish that legitimacy,” Barnett said.

Larkin told the news station he shouldn’t have placed as much trust in the people online and trusted his gut.

“And the thing is, you get 100 scam calls a day on your phone, and you just kind of blow it off, but the thing is, is that I reached out to them. I researched their number, and I reached out to them. So just that fact alone, I was very trusting of them,” Larkin said.

A representative for Zelle’s network operator, Early Warning Services, LLC, told the news station customers should “always refer to the official website of the organizations they are trying to connect with and contact the organization through the information listed on their official website.”