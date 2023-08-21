Homeowner Thanks FedEx Driver Who Killed 3-Foot-Long Rattlesnake With Gardening Tools - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Homeowner Thanks FedEx Driver Who Killed 3-Foot-Long Rattlesnake With Gardening Tools

The delivery driver got a bit of a shock when he dropped off a package in Nebraska earlier this month

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The rattlesnake was captured on Christie Jones’ Ring doorbell camera earlier in AugustRing.com

A mother in Nebraska says her FedEx delivery driver should get "Employee of the Year," after he killed a rattlesnake on her porch.

Ring doorbell footage from Christie Jones' home in Dawson County on August 11 showed her daughter leaving the house, then the snake showing up 20 minutes later.

The video footage showed the snake moving along the front steps before curling up off to the side.

"I hope you didn't have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him," Matt from FedEx texted Jones after finding the 3-foot long snake when he set down a package.

The delivery driver was seen bringing over garden tools, which he used to take care of the snake, before clearing away the remains.

"Thank you, Matt. My solution may have involved burning my house to the ground," Jones said on Facebook.

Read More

Jones added she was thankful her kids were not around when the snake turned up.

Her post attracted over a hundred comments, with many agreeing Matt should be rewarded for his work.

"This man needs an award! Someone send this to the news! I’m so glad he killed it before the kids tried to come through the door," one user said.

The National Parks Service says prairie rattlesnakes can reach 5 feet long and can give venomous bites if not left alone. They commonly prey on mice, small birds, gophers, and prairie dogs.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.