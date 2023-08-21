Homeowner Thanks FedEx Driver Who Killed 3-Foot-Long Rattlesnake With Gardening Tools

A mother in Nebraska says her FedEx delivery driver should get "Employee of the Year," after he killed a rattlesnake on her porch.

Ring doorbell footage from Christie Jones' home in Dawson County on August 11 showed her daughter leaving the house, then the snake showing up 20 minutes later.

The video footage showed the snake moving along the front steps before curling up off to the side.

"I hope you didn't have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him," Matt from FedEx texted Jones after finding the 3-foot long snake when he set down a package.

The delivery driver was seen bringing over garden tools, which he used to take care of the snake, before clearing away the remains.

"Thank you, Matt. My solution may have involved burning my house to the ground," Jones said on Facebook.

Jones added she was thankful her kids were not around when the snake turned up.

Her post attracted over a hundred comments, with many agreeing Matt should be rewarded for his work.

"This man needs an award! Someone send this to the news! I’m so glad he killed it before the kids tried to come through the door," one user said.

The National Parks Service says prairie rattlesnakes can reach 5 feet long and can give venomous bites if not left alone. They commonly prey on mice, small birds, gophers, and prairie dogs.