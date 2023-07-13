Homeowner Defends Family from Chainsaw-Wielding Home Invader Who Was ‘Hearing Voices’
A resident of the home had heard glass shattering while sleeping
A man who allegedly tried to break into a Kentucky home with a chainsaw was shot three times on Sunday morning, according to a report from The Interior Journal.
A resident of the home, located in Lincoln County, Kentucky, heard glass shattering while he was asleep, Sgt. Michael Mullins of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet. At the time, the man, his wife, and their two children were at home. “It was this male subject that was coming through their back door, a full glass door, with a chainsaw in his hand,” Mullins said.
The chainsaw, he said, was not running. However, the man, identified as Richard A. Hamadany, 44, allegedly used it to smash the glass. “At that point, the homeowner encountered him. Approximately four shots were fired, striking the subject three times,” Mullins said. “I think he was suffering from some mental illness issues. He thought he was hearing voices and believed someone was screaming for help. That’s when he tried to gain access to the residence.”
Hamadany was transported to the hospital and is in a “serious, but stable, condition,” Mullins said. He was charged with first-degree burglary, along with four counts of wanton endangerment.
An investigation is ongoing.
