Homeowner Alerted to Mountain Lion in Backyard By Friend Who Noticed His 'Dogs' Playing: 'I Only Have One Dog'
Homeowner Alerted to Mountain Lion in Backyard By Friend Who Noticed His ‘Dogs’ Playing: ‘I Only Have One Dog’

Attempts by first responders to tranquilize the animal were 'unsuccessful'

Elizabeth Urban
Security camera footage shows a mountain lion running through a California home’s backyard. In the distance, the shadow of the family’s dog appears to be chasing the mountain lion.Courtesy Sandy Ali/KCRA

For many pet owners, mountain lions pose a threat to their beloved animals. Yet, for one California family, their dog took the unusual role of chaser when they discovered a mountain lion in their backyard.

A group of friends were hanging out in a home on Friday when one of them commented on the “dogs” playing outside.

“I was having a bible study in our rec room. My friend looked out and said, ‘Oh your dogs are playing’ and I said, ‘I only have one dog,’” Sandy Ali recounted to KCRA on Saturday.

After venturing to her backyard, Ali witnessed the mountain lion leap into a nearby tree. Even after years of living in the area, it was her first time seeing the animal so close to her home.

“It’s really beautiful,” she shared with the outlet. “It just, in one leap, was up in the tree so quickly.”

First responders from multiple agencies responded to Ali's 911 call, with intentions to trap the mountain lion. They patiently waited to tranquilize the creature, but as Ali noted, it eventually leaped into a neighboring field, making its escape.

“Our deputies and animal services worked well into the morning hours trying to safely trap the mountain lion that was spotted in a residential backyard on La Loma Street near Los Cerritos. Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Officers are now urging pet owners to keep their animals indoors and to remain vigilant until the mountain lion is secured.

“It was very surprising,” a neighbor shared after hearing about the encounter, speaking to KCRA on Saturday. “It was very unexpected.”

