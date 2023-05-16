The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Homelessness Response Workers in LA Struggle to Afford Their Own Housing, Study Finds

    Nonprofit organizations often understaffed, lack adequate resources

    Published |Updated
    Eli Walsh
    Levi Clancy/Wikimedia Commons

    Workers in Los Angeles fighting to reduce homelessness are underpaid, frequently at risk of burnout and may even face housing insecurity themselves, a new study has found.

    The report, published May 10 by nonpartisan Rand Corporation, details that organizations responding to Los Angeles County’s homelessness crisis are often understaffed, lack resources and often do not pay workers a living wage, estimated at approximately $47,000 annually for a single adult with no children.

    As a result, homelessness response workers frequently live paycheck to paycheck and the industry has significant turnover, the think-tank report found.

    “From the worker perspective, earning such low wages has material consequences, including stress and housing insecurity—they may worry about becoming unhoused themselves,” said Lisa Abraham, the study's lead author and an associate economist at the Rand Corporation. “These challenges make it hard for a worker to develop a career when they themselves may be struggling to make ends meet.”

    Rand Corporation researchers analyzed publicly available tax data from roughly 140 homelessness response organizations, looking at salary information for employees providing direct services like social workers and case managers as well as executive leadership.

    The report found that the ability for nonprofit organizations to raise wages is largely out of those organizations’ hands, as government funding sources are often tied to contracts with a minimum number of people assisted or a certain ratio of workers to clients.

    Ultimately, homelessness response organizations in Los Angeles County would need to pay workers a minimum of $64,000 annually just to afford a single-bedroom residence and maintain stable housing, the researchers found.

    “Improving pay for workers in the homeless services sector has the potential to improve productivity, morale, and retention—all of which could improve client care and continuity of care,” said Sarah Hunter, a coauthor of the study.

