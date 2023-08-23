Homeless Man Who Molested Child at His Parent’s Home Enters Guilty Plea: Court

A 31-year-old Michigan man entered a guilty plea to one count of criminal sexual conduct related to a sexual assault on a minor at his parent’s house.
As part of his plea, Joshua Jordan Grant admitted to molesting a 10-year-old girl at his parent’s house on April 19, 2021, at his parent’s house in Hillsdale, Michigan, Hillsdale Daily News reported. He said he touched the girl inappropriately under her clothes.
Grant was arrested for the crime on July 19 and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty on Monday to just one count, with the understanding that the second would be dismissed during sentencing, which is loosely scheduled for October, according to the news outlet.
He is a registered sex offender following a 2014 conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was arrested three times for failing to comply with the state’s sex offender act.
Grant is being held at the Hillsdale County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to online records.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.
- Maryland Mayor Who Suddenly Resigned in February Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges
- Former ABC News Producer Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case
- Rhode Island Councilman Arrested With Crackpipe in Hand Now Charged With Child Molestation
- Daniel Penny Pleads Not Guilty After Indictment for Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely
- Mobster’s Guilty Plea Throws Leadership of NYC’s Colombo Crime Family Into Doubt
- ‘Sound of Freedom’ Investor Fabian Marta Plans to Plead Not Guilty on Child Kidnapping Charges, Says Attorney (Exclusive)
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’: University President Praises Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Off CampusNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews