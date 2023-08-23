Homeless Man Who Molested Child at His Parent’s Home Enters Guilty Plea: Court - The Messenger
Homeless Man Who Molested Child at His Parent’s Home Enters Guilty Plea: Court

He is being held on a $100,000 bond

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Joshua GrantMichigan State Police

A 31-year-old Michigan man entered a guilty plea to one count of criminal sexual conduct related to a sexual assault on a minor at his parent’s house.

As part of his plea, Joshua Jordan Grant admitted to molesting a 10-year-old girl at his parent’s house on April 19, 2021, at his parent’s house in Hillsdale, Michigan, Hillsdale Daily News reported. He said he touched the girl inappropriately under her clothes. 

Grant was arrested for the crime on July 19 and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty on Monday to just one count, with the understanding that the second would be dismissed during sentencing, which is loosely scheduled for October, according to the news outlet.

He is a registered sex offender following a 2014 conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was arrested three times for failing to comply with the state’s sex offender act.

Grant is being held at the Hillsdale County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to online records.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

