Homeless Encampment Installs Its Own Chlorinated Pool

Monica was once employed remodeling houses in the South Park neighborhood of Seattle – until she lost her job and her own home, in the midst of the pandemic.

Now she’s one of around 25 unhoused people, who live in an encampment named Tree of Comfort, in Seattle’s Highland Park, according to KTTH.

As the encampment has grown and the community members who live there have become closer, they’ve built it up – adding stairs, fencing and now a chlorinated swimming pool.

KOMO News ABC 4

Monica has taken the lead on constructing much of the encampment, putting her old remodeling skills to use. For her, making the encampment more hospitable is an important part of showing the world that her community is a positive and stable location.

“It started out with just a small little pond. And I decided to put in some fencing and some stairs to make it easier to walk through," she told KTTH.

“Then we wanted to make it presentable for the community, looking into where we’re living, so I decided to build.”

One of her most recent additions is a small above-ground pool that the community filled by hauling water from a nearby creek. As the nation bakes under record-high temperatures, Monica emphasized that she and her neighbors also need a place to cool off.

“We are working hard to keep this place up and keep it clean. And we, too, deserve to have a cool off,” Monica told KTTH.

“Everybody will enjoy their time in the summer. We don’t do a whole lot of intermingling in the community. Why not have a pool here so we can enjoy it in our own space?”

While the water does come from a creek, the community’s residences have managed to chlorinate it, in an effort to maintain hygiene.

Not everyone is supportive of the encampment’s growth and its most recent addition. Some residents of a nearby apartment complex for senior citizens have raised complaints about alleged violence and drug use in the community, according to KOMO.

For some of these neighbors, the swimming pool seems to be an especially brazen installation.

“All of this is ludicrous," Herb Egge, a resident of the senior apartment complex, told KOMO.

“These people come in and totally trash the place. Someone told me they hooked up a hose and filled a swimming pool with it.”

State and local officials are aware of the encampment, including the swimming pool, and have no immediate plans to remove it, according to KOMO.

The encampment will remain as it currently is, until the government is able to find permanent housing for the people living there.

Last week, Seattle officials said that finding homes and closing the encampment was a priority for the city.

“Outreach to [understand] the dynamics and needs in the encampment, and to inform the housing placement plan, is ongoing,” Anne Martens, a spokesperson for King County Regional Homelessness Authority, told KOMO.