    Homeland Secretary: ‘Don’t Risk Your Life’ to Cross Border

    The warnings come as pandemic-era Title 42 policy is scheduled to expire at 11:59 Thursday

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urged patience during a White House briefing Thursday ahead of what is expected to be a massive influx of people at the border as a key immigration expires. 

    “We prepared for this moment for almost two years, and our plan will deliver results," Mayorkas said at a White House briefing. "It will take time for those results to be fully realized and it is essential that we all take this into account.”

    Mayorkas said the administration is expecting and is already seeing a big surge of migration at the border. 

    He also issued a blunt warning for those thinking of trying to come, warning them that smugglers do not care about people, “only profits.” 

    “Do not risk your life and your life savings only to be removed from the United States if and when you arrive here.”

    Title 42, a pandemic-era public health policy passed during the Trump administration, will expire at 11:59 Thursday after being tied up in court for months. 

    In an effort to control the situation, the administration rolled out a new rule Wednesday requiring migrants to first seek and be denied asylum in another country before attempting to do the same in the U.S. 

    Border states have already begun preparing for the surge, with Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott creating and deploying a new tactical border force. 

    But many are still predicting the situation will get worse when the law sunsets as Border Patrol’s holding capacity has already maxed out with more than 28,000 migrants in custody, according to The New York Times

