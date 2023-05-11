Homeland Secretary: ‘Don’t Risk Your Life’ to Cross Border

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urged patience during a White House briefing Thursday ahead of what is expected to be a massive influx of people at the border as a key immigration expires.
“We prepared for this moment for almost two years, and our plan will deliver results," Mayorkas said at a White House briefing. "It will take time for those results to be fully realized and it is essential that we all take this into account.”
Mayorkas said the administration is expecting and is already seeing a big surge of migration at the border.
He also issued a blunt warning for those thinking of trying to come, warning them that smugglers do not care about people, “only profits.”
- Mayorkas: Migrant Crossings Dropped 50% Since Title 42 Ended
- Migrants Describe ‘Urgency’ to Cross Border as Title 42 Expires
- The U.S. Still Has a Migrant Crisis at the Border — It’s Just in Mexico for Now
- Why Biden Can’t Win With Either Side on Immigration
- Texas Apprehends 6,000 Migrants In First Days After Title 42’s End
“Do not risk your life and your life savings only to be removed from the United States if and when you arrive here.”
Title 42, a pandemic-era public health policy passed during the Trump administration, will expire at 11:59 Thursday after being tied up in court for months.
In an effort to control the situation, the administration rolled out a new rule Wednesday requiring migrants to first seek and be denied asylum in another country before attempting to do the same in the U.S.
Border states have already begun preparing for the surge, with Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott creating and deploying a new tactical border force.
But many are still predicting the situation will get worse when the law sunsets as Border Patrol’s holding capacity has already maxed out with more than 28,000 migrants in custody, according to The New York Times.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews