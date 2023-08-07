Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Busted When He Calls Cops to Check on Missing Mercedes He Snatched: Police
Rustambek Zokirov allegedly robbed a couple at an apartment complex in Queens in mid-July, snatching the car, police reported
A robbery suspect in New York City was nabbed after calling the police about a missing car he had allegedly stolen last month, according to a local media report.
Rustambek Zokirov, 24, was arrested Wednesday after calling the New York Police Department for information on a Mercedes-Benz he allegedly snatched that the police subsequently seized, according to the New York Daily News. Zokirov reportedly was wondering what had happened to ti.
Zokirov and his accomplice, Cheng Wei Huang, 24, allegedly robbed a couple living at an apartment complex in Queens on July 16.
The couple was getting out of their 2019 Mercedes-Benz GT50 when the two men approached and allegedly ordered them at gunpoint up to the apartment.
- Police Find Large Stockpile of Assault Weapons in Room of 15-Year-Old Robbery Suspect
- JoJo Siwa Says Her Home Was Burglarized In ‘Very Scary’ Armed Robbery
- Robbery Suspect Randomly Meets Victim at Gambling Venue, Asks for Forgiveness and Ride Home
- Cops Discover Soundproof Room in Home of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect: Report
- Seattle Cop Was Going 74 MPH Without Siren When He Killed Pedestrian, Bodycam Shows
Zokirov and Cheng then allegedly restrained the couple and stole credit cards, designer handbags, jewelry, a cell phone, the keys to the car as well as roughly $30,000 in cryptocurrency from the couple’s friends, according to a court filing by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. The alleged robbery lasted some 14 hours.
New York police eventually tracked the stolen car to a parking garage in Manhattan three days later and alerted the garage’s attendants to contact them if anyone returned with the keys.
Zokirov attempted to get the car on July 20 and showed his New York driver’s license to the attendant, who told him about the car’s seizure, the Daily News reported.
Zokirov subsequently called the police using his personal cell phone for information about the car’s location.
After further investigation, police arrested Zokirov and Cheng on Wednesday. Both are being held without bond, according to the newspaper.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews