Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Busted When He Calls Cops to Check on Missing Mercedes He Snatched: Police - The Messenger
Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Busted When He Calls Cops to Check on Missing Mercedes He Snatched: Police

Rustambek Zokirov allegedly robbed a couple at an apartment complex in Queens in mid-July, snatching the car, police reported

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
A robbery suspect in New York City was nabbed after calling the police about a missing car he had allegedly stolen last month, according to a local media report.

Rustambek Zokirov, 24, was arrested Wednesday after calling the New York Police Department for information on a Mercedes-Benz he allegedly snatched that the police subsequently seized, according to the New York Daily News. Zokirov reportedly was wondering what had happened to ti.

Zokirov and his accomplice, Cheng Wei Huang, 24, allegedly robbed a couple living at an apartment complex in Queens on July 16.

The couple was getting out of their 2019 Mercedes-Benz GT50 when the two men approached and allegedly ordered them at gunpoint up to the apartment.

Zokirov and Cheng then allegedly restrained the couple and stole credit cards, designer handbags, jewelry, a cell phone, the keys to the car as well as roughly $30,000 in cryptocurrency from the couple’s friends, according to a court filing by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. The alleged robbery lasted some 14 hours.

Judge's gavel
A judge's gavel.Getty Images

New York police eventually tracked the stolen car to a parking garage in Manhattan three days later and alerted the garage’s attendants to contact them if anyone returned with the keys.

Zokirov attempted to get the car on July 20 and showed his New York driver’s license to the attendant, who told him about the car’s seizure, the Daily News reported.

Zokirov subsequently called the police using his personal cell phone for information about the car’s location.

After further investigation, police arrested Zokirov and Cheng on Wednesday. Both are being held without bond, according to the newspaper.

