Hollywood Nightclub Bouncer Beaten to Death by Group of Men

A group of men beat a bouncer at a busy Hollywood nightclub to death in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.
First responders found the 32-year-old man unconscious and not breathing on Santa Monica Boulevard.
The victim, who was not identified, was working as a security guard at Dragonfly Hollywood when a group of seven to 11 men confronted him at the door around 2 a.m., according to local reports.
He then lost his footing and fell into the street when the attackers began kicking and stomping him before running off.
- Security Guard Beaten to Death by Mob in Hollywood Identified
- New York City Cab Driver Beaten by Group in Broad Daylight, Attack Caught on Video
- Eight-Year-Old Student Beaten to Death by Instructor After Enrolling In Martial Arts Class
- Maryland Dad Beaten to Death Protecting Boy after School Fight
- Rate of Alcohol-Related Deaths Rising Faster Among Women Than Men: Study
The LA Fire Dept. rushed the man to the hospital but it was too late to save his life.
Police had no motive for the attack. There were only vague descriptions of the suspects, including that they were believed to be in their 20s.
It was unclear if the attackers had been inside the club before the killing.
Detroit-born rap star Tee Grizzley was the scheduled performer at the club on Saturday night according to the club’s Facebook page.
Police were asking for anyone with information to call with tips.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News