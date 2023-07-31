Hollywood Nightclub Bouncer Beaten to Death by Group of Men - The Messenger
Hollywood Nightclub Bouncer Beaten to Death by Group of Men

At least seven men were involved in the attack outside the Dragonfly Hollywood

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Two multi-ethnic police officers standing in front of patrol cars, behind police tape, wearing bulletproof vests and duty belts. The policewoman is a mature African-American woman in her 40s. Her partner is a mid adult man in his 30s. It is nighttime and the emergency lights on top of the vehicles are flashing. The focus […]kali9/Getty Images

A group of men beat a bouncer at a busy Hollywood nightclub to death in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

First responders found the 32-year-old man unconscious and not breathing on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The victim, who was not identified, was working as a security guard at Dragonfly Hollywood when a group of seven to 11 men confronted him at the door around 2 a.m., according to local reports.

He then lost his footing and fell into the street when the attackers began kicking and stomping him before running off.

The LA Fire Dept. rushed the man to the hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Police had no motive for the attack. There were only vague descriptions of the suspects, including that they were believed to be in their 20s.

It was unclear if the attackers had been inside the club before the killing.

Detroit-born rap star Tee Grizzley was the scheduled performer at the club on Saturday night according to the club’s Facebook page.

Police were asking for anyone with information to call with tips.

