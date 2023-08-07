Hole-in-One Photo Used to ID Suspect in Beating Death of 87-Year-Old Country Club Member - The Messenger
Hole-in-One Photo Used to ID Suspect in Beating Death of 87-Year-Old Country Club Member

Robert Moore, 75, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter late last month

Ryan Parker
Robert Moore was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the beating death of an 87-year-old man in a country club parking lot. First Coast News

A Florida man accused of beating another man to death in a country club parking lot was located by police in part due to his hole-in-one at the location.

Robert Moore, 75, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter late last month after he allegedly beat an unidentified 87-year-old man to death in June because he thought the victim had hit his car, local station WKMG-TV reported.

As it turned out, the suspect was mistaken, and the car hit was not his.

Prior to that realization, Moore is accused of punching the other man several times, which led to a fatal brain bleed, the station reported.

Robert Moore
Robert Moore pictures for hole-in-one in a local newspaper.First Coast News/Screengrab

Moore allegedly fled the scene shortly after the interaction as the victim's wife was calling 911.

Using surveillance footage, credit card details found at the cub's restaurant and a local newspaper announcement about his hole-in-one, police were able to identify and locate Moore for arrest, per WKMG-TV.

Moore was released July 27 on a $30,000 bond.

It is unclear when he will appear back in court.

