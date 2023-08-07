Hole-in-One Photo Used to ID Suspect in Beating Death of 87-Year-Old Country Club Member

A Florida man accused of beating another man to death in a country club parking lot was located by police in part due to his hole-in-one at the location.

Robert Moore, 75, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter late last month after he allegedly beat an unidentified 87-year-old man to death in June because he thought the victim had hit his car, local station WKMG-TV reported.

As it turned out, the suspect was mistaken, and the car hit was not his.

Prior to that realization, Moore is accused of punching the other man several times, which led to a fatal brain bleed, the station reported.

Robert Moore pictures for hole-in-one in a local newspaper. First Coast News/Screengrab

Moore allegedly fled the scene shortly after the interaction as the victim's wife was calling 911.

Using surveillance footage, credit card details found at the cub's restaurant and a local newspaper announcement about his hole-in-one, police were able to identify and locate Moore for arrest, per WKMG-TV.

Moore was released July 27 on a $30,000 bond.

It is unclear when he will appear back in court.