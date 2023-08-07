Hole-in-One Photo Used to ID Suspect in Beating Death of 87-Year-Old Country Club Member

A Florida man accused of beating another man to death in a country club parking lot was located by police in part due to his hole-in-one at the location.
Robert Moore, 75, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter late last month after he allegedly beat an unidentified 87-year-old man to death in June because he thought the victim had hit his car, local station WKMG-TV reported.
As it turned out, the suspect was mistaken, and the car hit was not his.
Prior to that realization, Moore is accused of punching the other man several times, which led to a fatal brain bleed, the station reported.
- Florida Retiree’s Hole-in-One Glory at Golf Course Leads to His Arrest in Connection With Beating Death
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His Own
- Army Sgt. Charged With Beating 2-Year-Old Girl to Death at Wife’s Daycare
- Eight-Year-Old Student Beaten to Death by Instructor After Enrolling In Martial Arts Class
- Woman Gets More than 25 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Overdose Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter
Moore allegedly fled the scene shortly after the interaction as the victim's wife was calling 911.
Using surveillance footage, credit card details found at the cub's restaurant and a local newspaper announcement about his hole-in-one, police were able to identify and locate Moore for arrest, per WKMG-TV.
Moore was released July 27 on a $30,000 bond.
It is unclear when he will appear back in court.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews