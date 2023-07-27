Hog Named Pigcasso Tops $1 Million in Sales of Her Abstract Paintings

Any artist would be thrilled to make $1 million dollars in sales from their abstract painting hobby. But the feat is all the more impressive when the painter in question is a hog.



Pigcasso, a South African swine adopted by animal rights activist Joanne Lefson in 2016, paints abstract works by placing a specially-designed paintbrush in her mouth and energetically moving it across the canvas. Videos of the process show Pigcasso's ears flopping as strokes of inspiration move her to make swirling motions with her head.

Lefson, whose new book "Pigcasso: The Million-Dollar Artistic Pig That Saved a Sanctuary" was recently excerpted in the Daily Mail, reportedly rescued Pigcasso and her sister from a factory farm because they were scheduled to be sent to a slaughterhouse as piglets.



Pigcasso destroyed almost anything in her pen but seemed to take special care of a discarded paintbrush, prompting Lefson to wonder whether the hog wanted to paint something of her own.

Lefson claims Pigcasso's paintings have sold for as much as $26,000 apiece, including to tennis star Rafael Nadal and "Gossip Girl" actor Ed Westwick. Swatch once incorporated Pigcasso's designs onto one of its signature watches. The proceeds are used to fund the hog's veterinary bills, salaries for sanctuary staff, and supplies for the facility.

Courtesy Pigcasso.org Pigcasso.org

Handlers sometimes offer assistance by changing the orientation of the canvas or introducing new colors. But Pigcasso helps decide when a painting is finished by stamping the canvas with her snout.



Scientists have long questioned whether animals participate in art projects because they find it genuinely stimulating — or because they know they are guaranteed food afterward. Pigcasso was fed a steady stream of grapes to help motivate her when she was first learning to paint, Lefson said.

Courtesy Pigcasso.org Pigcasso.org

"The most intriguing moments were those when she'd make incredible shapes all by herself — a heart, an initial, a number — and I would stop her, asking myself what more it needed," Lefson wrote.



Lefson has also branched out to selling "The Swine's Wine," a drink that mirrors the "full-bodied" creative who inspired it. With four varieties, the wine encouraged connoisseurs to "sip and savor your way to hog heaven," Pigcasso's official site reads.