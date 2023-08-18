Hitting the Jackpot: 8 of 12 Major Florida Lottery Wins from Publix Tickets - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Hitting the Jackpot: 8 of 12 Major Florida Lottery Wins from Publix Tickets

The recent winning ticket of the Mega Millions $1.58 billion prize was even sold at the supermarket

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Publix supermarkets in Florida have sold most of the winning lottery tickets in the state in August so farPublix

Eight of the 12 major lottery victories in Florida recently have been from tickets purchased at Publix supermarkets.

Throughout August, customers of the popular grocery chain have been particularly lucky with the Florida Lottery, even snagging a ticket worth $1.58 billion.

While these winning tickets were sold statewide, the Jacksonville area recorded at least two wins.

Benjamin Alcorn, a local Floridian, joked on X, "If anyone wants to know, I will be driving to every Publix in Duval tomorrow to purchase my winning ticket."

Florida Lottery often announces its winners online, and many of the recent announcements have featured Publix stores.

Read More

This string of victories doesn't just benefit the ticket holders. Retailers, like Publix, that sell winning tickets typically receive a bonus from the Lottery.

Local station FOX35 noted that in 2023, 36 out of the 121 top prizes claimed or won in Florida were from tickets bought at a Publix store.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.