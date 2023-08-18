Hitting the Jackpot: 8 of 12 Major Florida Lottery Wins from Publix Tickets

Eight of the 12 major lottery victories in Florida recently have been from tickets purchased at Publix supermarkets.

Throughout August, customers of the popular grocery chain have been particularly lucky with the Florida Lottery, even snagging a ticket worth $1.58 billion.

While these winning tickets were sold statewide, the Jacksonville area recorded at least two wins.

Benjamin Alcorn, a local Floridian, joked on X, "If anyone wants to know, I will be driving to every Publix in Duval tomorrow to purchase my winning ticket."

Florida Lottery often announces its winners online, and many of the recent announcements have featured Publix stores.

This string of victories doesn't just benefit the ticket holders. Retailers, like Publix, that sell winning tickets typically receive a bonus from the Lottery.

Local station FOX35 noted that in 2023, 36 out of the 121 top prizes claimed or won in Florida were from tickets bought at a Publix store.