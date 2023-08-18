Hitting the Jackpot: 8 of 12 Major Florida Lottery Wins from Publix Tickets

Eight of the 12 major lottery victories in Florida recently have been from tickets purchased at Publix supermarkets.
Throughout August, customers of the popular grocery chain have been particularly lucky with the Florida Lottery, even snagging a ticket worth $1.58 billion.
While these winning tickets were sold statewide, the Jacksonville area recorded at least two wins.
Benjamin Alcorn, a local Floridian, joked on X, "If anyone wants to know, I will be driving to every Publix in Duval tomorrow to purchase my winning ticket."
Florida Lottery often announces its winners online, and many of the recent announcements have featured Publix stores.
- August 3: $1,000 A Week for Life ticket sold at 8989 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach
- August 3: $1.45 million Jackpot Triple Play ticket sold at 6753 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee
- August 4: $1 million Powerball ticket sold at 1601 Promenade Boulevard, Weston
- August 9: $1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket sold at 630 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach
- August 10: $1 million 500X The Cash ticket sold at 6700 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers
- August 14: $1 million Gold Rush Doubler ticket sold at 4703 North Ocean Drive, Lauderdale-by-the Sea
- August 16: $36 million Mega Millions ticket sold at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard, Jacksonville
- August 17: $1 million $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket sold at 250 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg
This string of victories doesn't just benefit the ticket holders. Retailers, like Publix, that sell winning tickets typically receive a bonus from the Lottery.
Local station FOX35 noted that in 2023, 36 out of the 121 top prizes claimed or won in Florida were from tickets bought at a Publix store.
