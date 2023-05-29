The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Hit & Run Victim Died Waiting Over Half an Hour For Ambulance

    The man, who was in a wheelchair, was crossing the street when he was hit

    Chris Harris
    An Oregon man in a wheelchair who was run down by a driver late last month died while waiting over 30 minutes for an ambulance, according to an investigation by KGW News in Portland.

    The findings of the station's investigation into the April 28 hit-and-run accident showed the victim, who has not yet been named, was alive when first responders got to the scene.

    But dispatch logs show that while firefighters worked to stabilize the severely injured man on the road, they also waited 32 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the scene.

    The man was crossing the street in his wheelchair when he was hit.

    The accident happened at the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

    KGW learned from the dispatch logs that ambulance provider American Medical Response was operating at "level zero," which is a code meaning no ambulances are available to respond to emergency calls.

    The first call to 911 was received at 12:10 a.m. on April 28. The station reports dispatch logs put firefighters at the scene four minutes later.

    American Medical Response sent an ambulance to the scene at 12:37 a.m., and it arrived at 12:42.

    The ambulance left the scene five minutes later after the man was ruled dead.

    The KGW report is the latest in a series the station has been doing on delayed ambulance responses in the city.

    The accident is still under investigation. Police have yet to make an arrest connected to the man's killing.

