Hit-And-Run Victim Sends Condolences to Family of Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Her

A woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run on a busy Texas interstate offered condolences Sunday to the family of a man who was fatally struck last week while trying to help her and her son, according to a local media report.
From her hospital bed, Graciela Leyva sent her consolation to the family of 25-year-old Donald Collins. According to NBC News’ Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate, Leyva family friend Alexandrea Prieto said Leyva did not learn of Collins’ death until several days after the collision.
“We can never say anything to the family other than we are grateful that he saved both lives,” Prieto said.
Graciela Leyva and her 16-year-old son Juan Carlos were driving Aug. 12 on Interstate 30 when a red tow truck crashed into their van, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic. The tow truck fled the scene while Collins stopped to check on the Leyvas, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
While Collins, a Marine veteran, stood near the van, a third vehicle crashed into the trio. The vehicle’s driver, 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and drunken driving.
While Collins was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Leyvas have suffered broken and fractured bones and have staples throughout their bodies, NBC-DFW reported.
The two victims will require significant rehabilitation once they are released from the hospital and, because of that, have been required to remodel their home.
Collins is survived by his wife and infant daughter. A crowdfunding campaign to support Collins’ family has received more than $60,000 in donations as of Sunday.
The driver of the tow truck has yet to be found, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
