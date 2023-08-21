Hit-And-Run Victim Sends Condolences to Family of Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Her - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Hit-And-Run Victim Sends Condolences to Family of Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Her

Michael Collins, a Marine veteran, was attempting to assist the victims when he was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The 25-year-old Good Samaritan stopped to check on victims of a hit-and-run Saturday.GoFundMe

A woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run on a busy Texas interstate offered condolences Sunday to the family of a man who was fatally struck last week while trying to help her and her son, according to a local media report. 

From her hospital bed, Graciela Leyva sent her consolation to the family of 25-year-old Donald Collins. According to NBC News’ Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate, Leyva family friend Alexandrea Prieto said Leyva did not learn of Collins’ death until several days after the collision. 

“We can never say anything to the family other than we are grateful that he saved both lives,” Prieto said. 

Graciela Leyva and her 16-year-old son Juan Carlos were driving Aug. 12 on Interstate 30 when a red tow truck crashed into their van, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic. The tow truck fled the scene while Collins stopped to check on the Leyvas, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. 

While Collins, a Marine veteran, stood near the van, a third vehicle crashed into the trio. The vehicle’s driver, 33-year-old Irma Nelly Martinez-Leal, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and drunken driving. 

While Collins was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Leyvas have suffered broken and fractured bones and have staples throughout their bodies, NBC-DFW reported.

The two victims will require significant rehabilitation once they are released from the hospital and, because of that, have been required to remodel their home. 

Read More

Collins is survived by his wife and infant daughter. A crowdfunding campaign to support Collins’ family has received more than $60,000 in donations as of Sunday. 

The driver of the tow truck has yet to be found, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.