Historic San Francisco Brewery Says It’s Tapped Out, Closing Up Shop

Anchor Brewing Co., a San Francisco-based craft beer institution, will be shuttering operations after 127 years, it was revealed Wednesday.

Anchor Brewing spokesperson Sam Singer said economic pressures made the business "no longer sustainable." The company's employees have been given a 60-day notice.

"Anchor has already brewed its final beer," says Singer in the release.

A cooler filled with refreshing Anchor beer Anchor Brewing/Facebook

Known as the godfather of steam beer, Anchor Brewing Co. first launched in 1896. Many beer lovers are familiar with Anchor's distinctive handcrafted Christmas Ale, which it has released every year since 1975.

Anchor was rescued from bankruptcy in 1965 by longtime owner Fritz Maytag, and sold in 2010 to the Griffin Group, an investment and consulting company focused on beverage alcohol brands. In 2017, Anchor was acquired by Japanese beer giant Sapporo.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the brewer of Anchor Steam and other beers announced in June most of its lineup would no longer be available outside of California. Some of its more popular brands were discontinued.

"The inflationary impact of product costs in San Francisco is one factor," Singer told the paper at the time.

"Couple that with a highly competitive craft beer market and a historically costly steam brewing technique. [They've] probably been mulling over this decision for a year. It’s not something they take lightly."

The statement issued Wednesday affirmed the decision was purely financial.

"This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation," Singer said.

"We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations."

The release notes the company tried unsuccessfully to find a buyer over the last year.

While brewing operations have stopped, Anchor will continue to package and distribute the rest of the beer it has through the end of July. It will also be selling off equipment in the coming months.