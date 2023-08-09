Historic 200-Year-Old Hawaii Church Engulfed by Raging Wildfires in Lahaina

The devastation in Hawaii rages on as wildfires have forced several communities to evacuate. Among the casualties of the rampant fires that have engulfed the island over the past 24 hours is Waiola Church in Lahaina.

The historic church and its neighboring Lahaina Hongwanji Mission Temple were two of the many structures that were burned to the ground in West Maui as flames swept through the region.

“This is very sad. It breaks my heart,” Tama Kaleleiki, a Lahaina local, told The Maui News. “We live for our church. I just hope the church is strong enough to overcome this. I’m praying.”

The fires were caused by strong winds derived from Hurricane Dora that started ripping through the island around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The flames were reportedly 100% contained nearly three hours later, around 9 a.m.

Caused by 80 mph winds with low humidity, the fires forced people to evacuate their homes and hotels in little time. Locals told The Maui News they hurried to grab only what they needed before arriving at emergency shelters set up by the American Red Cross.

Patty Williams, a Lahaina resident, said a neighbor called her at 4 a.m. telling her to evacuate as soon as possible. “I looked out my window and it was pitch black,” Williams said. “But you could see the red glow, and you could hear the fire.” She added that she wasn’t sure what to take with her so she opted to bring family photos and her Corgi, Alice. She also had a pet tortoise at home who she said was too heavy to pick up, so she opted to open the gate for him in the event he needed to escape.

Some were not as fortunate as Williams. The Daily Mail reported there have been dozens of reported burn victims struggling for help as 911 operating systems are down across the state. People were even seen jumping into the ocean to escape the flames.

There have been at least 36 fatalities reported from the fires.

Fires also blazed through Upcountry Maui on Tuesday, damaging power lines and structures in its path — ultimately burning over 1,000 acres of land.

Hundreds were left without power in parts of Upcountry, and over 12,000 were without power in West Maui. Downed power lines and towers caused chaos in communication between parts of the island, Maui County Communications Director Mahina Martin said.

Several schools, churches, courts, and businesses have reportedly closed in the region. Leeward sides of the Hawaiian islands have been under red flag warnings since Tuesday.