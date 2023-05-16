Hippo Boat Attack Leaves Dozens Dead or Missing

A one-year-old boy is dead and more than 20 people are missing after a packed boat was attacked by a charging hippopotamus in Malawi.

Rescue teams continued to search for survivors, but hopes of finding anyone alive have faded Tuesday. Local village people were crossing the Shire River in a remote region near the border with Mozambique on Monday when the incident occurred.

The BBC reported that 14 people managed to swim to shore or were rescued.

The boy was the only child in the boat. His body was recovered by the police maritime unit.

The Shire River is home to many hippos and crocodiles, and boats and canoes are often overcrowded or poorly maintained. Vessels have capsized there before but it is rare to hear of a hippo charging at a boat in that part of Malawi.

Hippos tend to be territorial. Female hippos are known to be extremely aggressive. They kill an estimated 500 people a year in Africa.

The Voice of America reported that the river's name means "a place where lives are lost" in the Chichewa language. Police Sub-Inspector Agnes Zalakoma told VOA the death toll was expected to rise as teams search for the missing people.

In 2013, a family of five was killed in the same river when a hippo attacked their canoe. The youngest victim was a four-month old baby.