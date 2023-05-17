The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pygmy Hippo Attacks and Kills Antelope During ‘Controlled Introduction’ at Zoo

    Staff attempted to introduce the hippo and antelope when the attack occurred.

    Blake Harper
    Instagram: John Ball Zoo

    An antelope was killed by a pygmy hippo during a 'controlled introduction' at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

    According to MLive, the zoo planned to feature two pygmy hippos, Jahari and Chopper, at their upcoming "Hippopalooza" event on June 2. During a controlled introduction of the animals, Jahari attacked Chopper without warning.

    In a written statement, John Ball Zoo CEO Peter D’Arienzo confirmed the incident and stated that animal care staff immediately separated the animals and provided emergency care for Chopper. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained by the antelope were too severe and he passed away.

    D'Arienzo expressed deep sadness and condolences for the loss of Chopper, who was beloved by the staff. A review is currently underway to ensure that all protocols and procedures were followed.

