Hillsong Church Founder Acquitted of Hiding Father’s Child Sex Abuse After Claiming Victim Didn’t Want Crime Reported

An Australian court cleared the founder of the controversial Hillsong church on Thursday of charges that he concealed his father’s sexual abuse of a 7-year-old boy decades ago.
Brian Houston, 69, who was Hillsong’s senior global pastor when he was accused of hiding his father Frank Houston's crimes.
Sydney Magistrate Gareth Christofi agreed with Brian Houston's defense that his father’s victim, Brett Sengstock, did not want Houston to report the allegations and found him not guilty.
Sengstock, however, testified in court that wasn’t true and told the judge he never asked Houston to hide the allegations.
He was just 7 years old when he was abused by Frank Houston in the 1970s.
Brian Houston told church leaders about the abuse but did not tell authorities. His father admitted to the abuse and was defrocked, but died before he could face charges.
"Regardless of today’s outcome, I have received a life sentence. Blaming the victim is as repulsive as the assaults themselves,” Sengstock said after the verdict.
“Frank Houston was no pioneer for Christianity. His legacy remains a faded memory of a pedophile.”
Brian Houston, who left the church after he was charged, admits that his father was “obviously a serial pedophile,” while also claiming his own innocence.
"I want to express my sadness to Brett Sengstock, genuine sadness about what my father did to him and all his victims,” he told reports Thursday.
Hillsong Church said in a statement following the verdict that its “prayer is that those impacted deeply and irrevocably by the actions of Frank Houston will find peace and healing, and that our former senior pastor Brian Houston and his family can look to the future and continue to fulfill God’s purpose for their lives."
With The Associated Press.
