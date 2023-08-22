Hilary’s Aftermath: Mudslide, Flood Threats Loom as California Digs Out of Mud Blocking Homes

Rainfall associated with post-tropical cyclone Hilary may still produce flash and urban flooding across parts of the West on Tuesday as other areas dig out.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hilary lost much of its steam and only vestiges of the storm were heading over the Rocky Mountains.
Forecasters warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was possible following record-breaking rainfall.
The threat of flooding was highest across much of southeastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho, with potential thunderstorms and localized torrential rains Tuesday.
The National Weather Service posted a Flood Watch for portions of central Oregon and northeast Oregon through Tuesday evening.
Forecasters warned that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Rainfall amounts up to half an inch were possible with amounts more than an inch possible in areas hit by stronger storms.
In eastern Washington, there were concerns that heavy rains in steep terrain where there have been wildfires will possibly lead to debris flows.
Meanwhile, in California, the dig-out continued.
To the northwest in the San Bernardino Mountains, crews worked to clear mud that blocked the homes of about 800 residents.
In the mountain community of Oak Glen, Brooke Horspool helped dig out a home surrounded by about 4 feet of mud to free a couple, including an older man with medical issues.
San Bernardino County first responders rescued some 30 people who became stranded when the Santa Ana River overflowed near Seven Oaks, another mountain community.
With the Associated Press.
