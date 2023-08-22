Hilary’s Aftermath: Mudslide, Flood Threats Loom as California Digs Out of Mud Blocking Homes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Hilary’s Aftermath: Mudslide, Flood Threats Loom as California Digs Out of Mud Blocking Homes

The storm was still bringing a flood threat to Oregon, Washington and Idaho

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The remnants of Hilary were still bringing rain and flooding concerns to areas on Tuesday.National Weather Service

Rainfall associated with post-tropical cyclone Hilary may still produce flash and urban flooding across parts of the West on Tuesday as other areas dig out.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hilary lost much of its steam and only vestiges of the storm were heading over the Rocky Mountains.

Forecasters warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was possible following record-breaking rainfall.

The threat of flooding was highest across much of southeastern Oregon into the west-central mountains of Idaho, with potential thunderstorms and localized torrential rains Tuesday.

The National Weather Service posted a Flood Watch for portions of central Oregon and northeast Oregon through Tuesday evening.

Forecasters warned that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Rainfall amounts up to half an inch were possible with amounts more than an inch possible in areas hit by stronger storms.

Read More

In eastern Washington, there were concerns that heavy rains in steep terrain where there have been wildfires will possibly lead to debris flows.

Meanwhile, in California, the dig-out continued.

To the northwest in the San Bernardino Mountains, crews worked to clear mud that blocked the homes of about 800 residents.

In the mountain community of Oak Glen, Brooke Horspool helped dig out a home surrounded by about 4 feet of mud to free a couple, including an older man with medical issues.

San Bernardino County first responders rescued some 30 people who became stranded when the Santa Ana River overflowed near Seven Oaks, another mountain community.

With the Associated Press.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.