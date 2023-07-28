Highways Crack From Excessive Heat in Minnesota

As much of the United States continues to suffer from extreme heat, the country's roadways are also feeling the impact. A portion of a Minnesota interstate cracked due to the high temperatures.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared two photos of pavement buckles on Twitter on Tuesday.
In a news release, the department explained that buckles occur when a section of the road runs out of space to contract or expand.
- Millions Are Sweating Through July on Urban ‘Heat Islands’
- Miami Among Hottest Cities in US Because of the Urban Heat Island Effect: Report
- ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s Wife Spots Dangerous Crack in Bluff Overlooking Pacific Coast Highway
- Storms and Excessive Heat in Some Areas of US Could Dampen July 4 Celebrations
- ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for 25 Million as Temperatures Reach Record Levels in Texas and Surrounding States
The two photos depicted buckles on I-94 in Moorhead, located near the South Dakota border, and another buckle on an unidentified highway, as reported by MSN. These buckles present a danger to drivers, as major bumps in the road can catch motorists by surprise, especially on the highway.
"If you spot a pavement buckle, slow down, change lanes carefully and call 911 to report it," MnDOT advised on Twitter.
Minnesota's excessive heat warning expired on Thursday night, following a streak of hot days, as reported by CBS News Minnesota.
Prior to this, temperatures in Moorhead had not dropped below 80 degrees Fahrenheit since July 17. However, temperatures are expected to rise again next week."
