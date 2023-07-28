Highways Crack From Excessive Heat in Minnesota

As much of the United States continues to suffer from extreme heat, the country's roadways are also feeling the impact. A portion of a Minnesota interstate cracked due to the high temperatures.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared two photos of pavement buckles on Twitter on Tuesday.

In a news release, the department explained that buckles occur when a section of the road runs out of space to contract or expand.

The two photos depicted buckles on I-94 in Moorhead, located near the South Dakota border, and another buckle on an unidentified highway, as reported by MSN. These buckles present a danger to drivers, as major bumps in the road can catch motorists by surprise, especially on the highway.

"If you spot a pavement buckle, slow down, change lanes carefully and call 911 to report it," MnDOT advised on Twitter.

Buckled pavement on I-94 in Minnesota from the extreme heat. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Minnesota's excessive heat warning expired on Thursday night, following a streak of hot days, as reported by CBS News Minnesota.

Prior to this, temperatures in Moorhead had not dropped below 80 degrees Fahrenheit since July 17. However, temperatures are expected to rise again next week."