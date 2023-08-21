Highly-Trained Service Dog Stops Playtime To Alert Mom Of Emergency

A service dog named Sparrow was caught on video demonstrating her unwavering dedication, even during her downtime, by detecting signs of an impending episode in her owner.

On August 12, while engaging in playtime, Sparrow sensed something amiss with her owner, Libbi Mattick, who suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

The Instagram video reveals Sparrow pausing mid-play to approach and intently sniff Mattick.

Mattick can be heard telling Sparrow, “break.” In the video's caption, she explained, “She can be quite sensitive and I thought she was somehow sensing pressure from me…so I tried to make it clear there was no pressure to continue this game if she didn’t want to.”

Captions on the video draw attention to Sparrow's focused gaze on Mattick and the quick sniffing action of her nose. Sparrow's behavior suggests she's trying to determine if Mattick is okay. Shortly after, Sparrow gently nudges Mattick with her paw and then jumps on her, prompting Mattick to lie down. Sparrow's instincts were remarkably accurate. Moments later, Mattick experienced a pre-syncope episode that lasted 20 minutes.

ME/CFS is classified as a "disabling and complex illness" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those affected combat overwhelming fatigue not alleviated by sleep. They can also endure pain, dizziness, and other symptoms that can hamper daily activities.

Detailing her episode, Mattick described experiencing shallow breathing, dizziness, chest tightness, an elevated heart rate, a sensation akin to pins and needles, and changes in vision and hearing.

She expressed gratitude for Sparrow in her post: “Thanks to Sparrow, I managed to avoid the worst symptoms of severe nausea, almost loss of vision & hearing, collapse from upright and resulting weakness! We then managed to get back to play shortly after, rather than it being game over for me for hours!”

This heartwarming video of Sparrow's timely intervention has resonated with many, racking up over 18 million views on the social media platform.

Among the thousands of comments, one user noted, “The intellectual capabilities of other animals is astounding, I will never not be impressed and highly fascinated.” Another found humor in Mattick's initial reaction to Sparrow's alert, commenting, “‘Oh. Me. I’m wrong.’ Was so funny, like not funny that the baby was alerting you to a problem, but your response was.”

Mattick continues to share her journey with Sparrow on Instagram, aiming to educate her audience about the roles of service dogs and the challenges of ME/CFS.