High-Speed Car Crash Claims Lives of 3 Siblings, 1 Unidentified Passenger, and Their Dog

The car flipped in the crash and two people were 'ejected,' police said

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Three siblings and a dog died after their car caught fire following a crash on a Georgia highway, police announced early Friday morning.

In a tweet, the Clayton County Police Department mentioned that family members had been notified of the accident. A fourth individual, found dead at the scene, has yet to be identified.

The siblings were aged 21, 18, and 12. "Pray for the families that lost their loved ones," the tweet requested.

In a prior tweet, Clayton County police reported that the vehicle caught fire after colliding with another car and flipping on the highway. When the car flipped, two occupants were "ejected," according to the police. The other two individuals and the dog perished in the fire.

Clayton County Police Department responded to the scene
Clayton County Police Department responded to the scene and found four deadCourtesy of Clayton County Police Department

In a Facebook post, the police stated that all four occupants and the dog had been traveling in the same car.

The vehicle had been traveling at over 100 miles per hour, local news outlet WSBTV reported.

The driver of the other car was transported to the hospital. The severity of the driver's injuries remains unclear.

