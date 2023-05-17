High School Track Star Can’t Compete After Bringing Goat to Last Day of School

Jade Roth is an all-state athlete who holds records in the high jump — but after bringing her pet goat to school, she was barred from a district track competition.

According to Fox2Now, Roth, a senior, brought her pet, a Nigerian dwarf goat named Rachel, to campus on the last day of classes at Farmington High School in Missouri.

When she got to school, Roth was reportedly told by administrators to take Rachel home and then come back.

When she returned, she was given a one-day suspension.

“Rachel is more of a pet than a goat,” a family friend of Roth’s told Fox2Now. “She comes into the house all the time and wears a diaper when she’s inside. She has a harness and leash. She’s not the typical outside goat.”

The suspension meant that Roth couldn’t participate in any weekend extracurricular activities, including a district track competition.

While Roth is done with high school, this is not the end of her athletic career. According to Fox2Now, she will play volleyball while enrolled a nearby university.