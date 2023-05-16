High School Student Suspended for Filming Teacher’s N-Word Rant
The student is challenging her suspension.
A 15-year-old student from Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri, received a three-day suspension last Friday after filming a teacher using the n-word repeatedly in class. The student, Mary Walton, is now appealing this decision, which was based on a violation of the school's cell phone policy, according to The Springfield News-Leader.
Walton recorded the incident on May 9, intending to hold the teacher accountable. "I wanted proof to present to the office," Walton said, expressing her conviction that the teacher's behavior was unacceptable.
The teacher, who remains unnamed, was placed on administrative leave following the incident, and has since resigned, according to local station KY3. Walton reported that the teacher used the racial slur six times during class, two of which she managed to capture on video.
She recounted how the teacher intruded into a conversation between classmates, challenging why they could use the term, and he couldn't. After the teacher noticed Walton recording, he asked her to put away her phone. When she refused, he threatened to send her to the office but ultimately did not.
- Yearbooks Recalled at Elite Las Vegas School After Student Quotes Nazi
- Girl Drowns in High School Pool During Gym Class
- High School Senior Wins Seat On School Board
- Wild Student-Created Yearbook Memorializes High School Sex, Underage Drinking
- High School Track Star Can’t Compete After Bringing Goat to Last Day of School
Principal Josh Groves assured the school community that they were aware of the incident, condemning the teacher's comments as "inappropriate, inexcusable and not meeting Springfield Public Schools' professional standards."
Despite this, Walton was informed of her suspension through the following Wednesday. She expressed confusion and frustration, arguing that without her video, the teacher would likely not face accountability. Her suspension is the harshest penalty for a first-time offense under the school's "inappropriate use of electronic devices" policy.
Kate Welborn, Walton's mother, urged school administrators to reconsider the penalty, emphasizing that her daughter had done the right thing. The family's attorney told the The Daily Beast that they were considering their next steps.
The district has defended the suspension, saying that students should follow appropriate steps for reporting concerns.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews