A 15-year-old student from Glendale High School in Springfield, Missouri, received a three-day suspension last Friday after filming a teacher using the n-word repeatedly in class. The student, Mary Walton, is now appealing this decision, which was based on a violation of the school's cell phone policy, according to The Springfield News-Leader.

Walton recorded the incident on May 9, intending to hold the teacher accountable. "I wanted proof to present to the office," Walton said, expressing her conviction that the teacher's behavior was unacceptable.

The teacher, who remains unnamed, was placed on administrative leave following the incident, and has since resigned, according to local station KY3. Walton reported that the teacher used the racial slur six times during class, two of which she managed to capture on video.

She recounted how the teacher intruded into a conversation between classmates, challenging why they could use the term, and he couldn't. After the teacher noticed Walton recording, he asked her to put away her phone. When she refused, he threatened to send her to the office but ultimately did not.

Principal Josh Groves assured the school community that they were aware of the incident, condemning the teacher's comments as "inappropriate, inexcusable and not meeting Springfield Public Schools' professional standards."

Despite this, Walton was informed of her suspension through the following Wednesday. She expressed confusion and frustration, arguing that without her video, the teacher would likely not face accountability. Her suspension is the harshest penalty for a first-time offense under the school's "inappropriate use of electronic devices" policy.

Kate Welborn, Walton's mother, urged school administrators to reconsider the penalty, emphasizing that her daughter had done the right thing. The family's attorney told the The Daily Beast that they were considering their next steps.

The district has defended the suspension, saying that students should follow appropriate steps for reporting concerns.