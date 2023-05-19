High School Senior Wins Seat On School Board

An 18-year-old high school senior has won a seat on the West Islip school board in Long Island, New York, as a write-in candidate, ABC 7 reported.

The student, Quinn Bedell, is also the student president of the Teacher Student Association. Bedell also owns his own landscaping company and is an Eagle Scout, he told ABC.

He snagged one of three open spots on the board after being inspired by his former sixth-grade teacher who was a school board member. It was at the teacher’s funeral that he decided to go for it, Bedell told ABC.

He announced his intent to run at the beginning of the month, according to ABC.