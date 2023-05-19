High School Senior Wins Seat On School Board

An 18-year-old high school senior has won a seat on the West Islip school board in Long Island, New York, as a write-in candidate, ABC 7 reported.
The student, Quinn Bedell, is also the student president of the Teacher Student Association. Bedell also owns his own landscaping company and is an Eagle Scout, he told ABC.
He snagged one of three open spots on the board after being inspired by his former sixth-grade teacher who was a school board member. It was at the teacher’s funeral that he decided to go for it, Bedell told ABC.
He announced his intent to run at the beginning of the month, according to ABC.
Read More
- High School Track Star Can’t Compete After Bringing Goat to Last Day of School
- Girl Drowns in High School Pool During Gym Class
- Yearbooks Recalled at Elite Las Vegas School After Student Quotes Nazi
- ‘Fursona’ non grata? Florida School Board Considers Ban on ‘Furry’ Outfits
- Student Found Dead After Going Missing on School Group’s Trip to New Zealand Caves
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics