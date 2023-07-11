High School Football Player Who Collapsed and Died During Practice Has Organs Donated to Three People - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

High School Football Player Who Collapsed and Died During Practice Has Organs Donated to Three People

'He saved three people in three states within 24 hours'

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A New York high school athlete who died after collapsing while doing drills on a football field had his organs donated to three people, Newsday reported.

Robert Bush, 17, died last Monday after experiencing a sudden “cardiac event” on his high school’s football field in Selden, New York, his brother, Steve Bush, told Newsday. He was transported to the hospital and put on life support while his organs were extracted.

Three people in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have received his liver and kidneys. 

Robert Bush
Robert BushGoFundMe

Bush was part of the Newfield High School football team, whose members did an “honor walk” on his behalf outside the hospital. 

Read More

“They were there to honor his life and honor the fact he was about to save lives,” said Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, a nonprofit that facilitates organ donation in the greater New York area. 

“This young man gave three people a second chance at life,” he said. “He saved three people in three states within 24 hours.”

An autopsy to reveal Bush’s exact cause of death will be conducted. Bush was adopted so his medical history was not entirely known to family members.

A Selden community member started a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses and to create a foundation and scholarships in his name. So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $26,000. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.