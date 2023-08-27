High School Football Coach Tackles Teen Carrying Gun at Alabama Game 

An Alabama high school football coach may have helped police avert a tragedy, taking action during a game to subdue a potential shooter.



The incident occurred at the Jefferson County school in Birmingham, Alabama. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy chief David Agee said school resource officers monitoring the game witnessed a disturbance in the stands and intervened, according to AL.com.



Hueytown High School Assistant football coach Chandler Bryam was in the press box when he saw a 16 year old running up the bleachers away from the officers. He bum rushed the 16-year-old and tackled him, authorities said.



The teen was later found to be was carrying a handgun, and taken into custody. No shots were fired during the incident.

“As soon as an officer from Jefferson County pulled out his taser, the guy tried to make a B-line up the stairs to the pressbox,” Byram told AL.com “I’m in the pressbox and as soon as he came around corner, I opened the door and tackled him to the ground until the cops got up there.”

The announcers told the players and fans to get down on the ground and remain so until they were given the all-clear by authorities, people in attendance told AL.com.

“We are currently reviewing what happened at the Hueytown football game Friday night and expect to release more information on Monday," Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsulin said in a statement obtained by ABC3340. "However, for now, let me say this type of behavior is totally unacceptable. It has no place in Jefferson County Schools. I am very grateful that there were no injuries.”

Friday’s incident happened the same day as a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma high school that left one minor dead and four others injured Saturday night.

