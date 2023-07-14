High-Ranking ISIS Member From New York Gets Life in Prison
The former Brooklyn resident spent years recruiting ISIS fighters and celebrating the group's attacks on social media
A former New York City resident was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role as an ISIS fighter, weapons smuggler, and recruiter.
Mirsad Kandic was found guilty in May 2022 of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and five substantive counts of providing material support to the terror network.
The 41-year-old, of Brooklyn and Kosovo, provided that support through himself, an Australian citizen, and other recruits, as well as weapons, property and equipment, and false documentation and identification, between January 2013 and June 2017, according to federal prosecutors.
“Serving ISIS’s deadly terror campaign, this defendant fought on the battlefield, spread propaganda, smuggled weapons, and radicalized Western recruits,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.
“The National Security Division was created to counter foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS and, with our partners, we remain committed to identifying and holding accountable those who provide support to such terrorist groups.”
Kandic smuggled foreign fighters for ISIS
As a former Brooklyn and Bronx resident, Kandic tried several times to travel from the United States to Turkey, before getting on a Greyhound bus to Mexico in November 2013.
From there he flew through Panama, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, Kosovo, and Turkey before arriving in Syria at the end of 2013.
The Department of Justice said the defendant then joined ISIS and became a fighter in Haritan, on the outskirts of Aleppo, during that country's bloody civil war.
After some time, ISIS leadership send Kandic to Turkey, where he smuggled foreign fighters and weapons into Syria from abroad.
Part of his job was to distribute ISIS propaganda, using 120 Twitter accounts to spread recruitment messages and "gruesome" videos celebrating the group's victories, including shots of victims forced to dig their own graves before execution.
Kandic helped to send thousands of fighters from Western countries into ISIS territories, the DOJ said, including fellow New Yorker, Ruslan Maratovich Asainov.
Another recruit was Australian Jake Bilardi, who was just 18 and had never traveled internationally before Kandic gave him instructions on reaching Syria.
Bilardi became a suicide bomber in 2015, killing himself and more than 30 Iraqi soldiers and police.
Kandic took to Twitter to celebrate the attack, which paved the way for ISIS to take over Ramadi and the Anbar province in Iraq a few weeks later.
The DOJ said the defendant also helped ISIS leadership with battlefield intelligence, shaped media and publicity discipline, and managed finances for recruits.
Attorney promises 'relentless' prosecution of terrorists
The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, described Kandic as a high-ranking member of ISIS who "relished the death and destruction he wrought."
“Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for his conduct and ensures that he will never again pose a threat to the United States or any of our allies," Peace said.
"This office will remain relentless in prosecuting terrorists who threaten the safety and security of the United States and U.S. interests around the world.”
