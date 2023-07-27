High-Flying Crypto Influencer Found Shot and Dismembered in Suitcase
Fernando Pérez Algaba had over 200 threatening messages on his cell phone, local media reported
Body parts of a missing influencer were found on two different days, some inside a suitcase, as police searched for him in Buenos Aires.
El Pais reported Wednesday that Fernando Pérez Algaba's torso and head were the latest remains to be discovered, after his arms and legs were located inside a suitcase in a stream Sunday. He was shot before being dismembered.
The 41-year-old crypto influencer was reported missing July 19, after failing to return the keys to a rented apartment in the Argentine capital.
The newspaper reported that the current theory is that he was a victim "of a reckoning for his debts."
- Chilling Threats to Crypto Influencer Found Dead in Suitcase: ‘I’m Going to Gouge Out Your Eyes’
- Elderly Florida Man Charged With Murder in Death of Wife Found Dismembered in Suitcases at Beach
- Police Reveal Artist Rendering of Unidentified Woman Found Dismembered in 3 Suitcases
- YouTube Chef Admits to Murdering, Dismembering Alleged Lover, Putting Body in Suitcase
- German Businessman’s Dismembered Body Found in Freezer in Thailand
La Nacion added that he was summoned by those who owed him to a gated community, where he was then kidnapped. He was reportedly held for four days before being killed.
Algaba allegedly left notes on his cell phone predicting something would happen to him eventually.
“Well, I leave everything here settled," the messages, translated via Google Translate, said according to La Nacion. "If something happens to me. Or if they continue to pressure me, I denounce everyone."
The Télam news agency reported that Algaba had 200 threatening messages on his cell from various people, with debts reaching into the millions of dollars.
He had a luxury car rental business in Miami, where he lived until the beginning of the year, before spending a few months in Barcelona and then heading to Argentina.
The only arrest so far, according to El Pais, is of a woman who was linked to the case through documents discovered in the suitcase containing Algaba's remains.
