High-Flying Crypto Influencer Found Shot and Dismembered in Suitcase

Body parts of a missing influencer were found on two different days, some inside a suitcase, as police searched for him in Buenos Aires.

El Pais reported Wednesday that Fernando Pérez Algaba's torso and head were the latest remains to be discovered, after his arms and legs were located inside a suitcase in a stream Sunday. He was shot before being dismembered.

The 41-year-old crypto influencer was reported missing July 19, after failing to return the keys to a rented apartment in the Argentine capital.

The newspaper reported that the current theory is that he was a victim "of a reckoning for his debts."

La Nacion added that he was summoned by those who owed him to a gated community, where he was then kidnapped. He was reportedly held for four days before being killed.

Algaba allegedly left notes on his cell phone predicting something would happen to him eventually.

“Well, I leave everything here settled," the messages, translated via Google Translate, said according to La Nacion. "If something happens to me. Or if they continue to pressure me, I denounce everyone."

Millionaire crypto influencer Fernando Pérez Algaba. Fernando Pérez Algab/Instagram

The Télam news agency reported that Algaba had 200 threatening messages on his cell from various people, with debts reaching into the millions of dollars.

He had a luxury car rental business in Miami, where he lived until the beginning of the year, before spending a few months in Barcelona and then heading to Argentina.

The only arrest so far, according to El Pais, is of a woman who was linked to the case through documents discovered in the suitcase containing Algaba's remains.