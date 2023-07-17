Hiding in Plain Sight: Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Spotted on Google Street View

An amateur Reddit sleuth spotted what appears to be Rex Heuermann standing outside his Manhattan office on Google Street View in an image dated July 2022.



The image, snapped by one of Google’s roving vehicle-mounted cameras and posted to a subreddit dedicated to the Gilgo Beach case, appears to show the suspected serial killer having a conversation on the same block as his Midtown office.



While the identity cannot be confirmed, the likeliness is striking: the man in the image has the same heavy-set build and is wearing a similar outfit – a light-blue button-down and khakis – to the one Heuermann was wearing when he was taken into custody outside his office last Thursday night.

A separate Google Street View image from the same block appears to also show the garbage can outside Heuermann’s architectural firm from which detectives were able to obtain a pizza box that allegedly contained his DNA. The photos of the garbage can and pizza box were released by prosecutors.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he murdered Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello, whose bodies were first discovered near an isolated Long Island beach, wrapped in burlap sacks, more than a decade ago.



Heuermann said in an interview before he was arrested that he commuted from his home in Massapequa Park, Long Island, to work in Manhattan since 1987.

The Street View images were snapped outside the building that houses his firm, RH Architecture, at 385 Fifth Avenue, just north of the Empire State Building.

