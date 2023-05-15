A Puerto Rican man who was denied a pre-paid rental car after landing in Louisiana by a Hertz employee who mistook the U.S. territory for a foreign country.

David Begnaud, the lead national correspondent for CBS Mornings, first reported on the story Saturday, posting several videos about the incident to his Twitter account.

"Hertz rental car employees in Louisiana treat a Puerto Rican man like he's a foreigner and deny him a rental car that he's already paid for," tweeted Begnaud, who is also Puerto Rican.

Begnaud interviewed the man, Humberto Marchand, about the embarrassing experience, which included a call to police.

"I felt like a second-class citizen in that moment," Marchand said.

He told Begnaud he has rented cars in the past without issue.

"When I gave her my license, she addresses the other staff, going, 'Oh, but this is a license from Puerto Rico. We will need a passport,'" Marchand recounted.

When he repeatedly told the woman at Hertz his license was a valid form of United States identification, she asked him to leave and threatened to call the police.

Marchand alleged that the police who responded warned him to leave, and threatened to call border patrol if he didn't.

The Messenger reached out to the car-rental giant on Monday morning for comment.

"Hertz accepts Puerto Rican drivers licenses from our customers renting in the U.S. without requiring a valid passport," the company said.

"We sincerely regret that our policy was not followed and have apologized to Mr. Marchand and refunded his rental," the Hertz statement continued.

"We are reinforcing our policies with employees to ensure that they are understood and followed consistently across our locations."

Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory since 1898, when it was acquired from Spain following the Spanish-American War. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens.