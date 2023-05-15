Hero Student Who Stopped Runaway Bus Only Noticed Danger Because He Didn’t Have a Phone
At least one student on the school bus wasn't looking at a device when it started to veer off the road.
The father of a middle-schooler who stopped a bus after its driver passed out at the wheel last month credits his son's quick-thinking to the fact that he doesn't own a cell phone, CBS News reported.
While his classmates were listening to music or playing games on their devices, Dillon Reeves was sitting idly and quickly sensed that the bus was veering across the road. He rushed five rows to the front, grabbed the wheel, slammed the brakes, and instructed his classmates to call 911.
"What else are you going to do when you don't have a cell phone?" said Dillon's father, Steve Reeves, in an interview with CBS' Steve Hartman. "You're going to look at people. You're going to notice stuff."
Students aboard Dillon's bus, who attend Lois E. Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan, credit him with saving their lives. He has since received honors from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Sen. Paul Wojno, plus a key to the city from Warren's mayor.
As for his lack of a phone, Dillon told CBS: "Whatever. My parents are old school."
