Hero Fisherman Saves Girl From Drowning in Oregon River

A fisherman who jumped into the Columbia River in Oregon to rescue a girl who fell off her jet ski is being hailed as a hero.

Mynor Recinos was fishing on a riverside patio last Wednesday when he saw two girls wearing life jackets get knocked off their jet skis by a large wave.

As the watercraft drifted away in the strong current, the two girls appeared to be struggling to tread water, KPTV Fox 12 reported.

A pontoon boat neared the two, and people on board began reaching out to one of the girls in the river just north of Portland.

But the other girl still appeared in distress. Her lifejacket was nearly over her head and waves continued to crash down on her, forcing her to gulp mouthfuls of water.

Recinos, who told the station that he's always been a strong swimmer, said he "didn't know which one to help."

"They were screaming and yelling for help," Recinos, who speaks Spanish, told KPTV through his wife, Anna.

Witnesses recalled that Recinos told somebody to alert emergency responders, tied a rope around his waist, and rushed into the water toward the girl who wasn't being helped by the pontoon boat.

After reaching the girl about 60 feet from the river bank, Recinos kept her head above water and helped her get back to shore.

“I just told the young woman to not get nervous,” he told the station. “All she said was for me to not leave her.”

Residents of Hayden Island credited Recinos with averting a tragedy.

“I’ve been out here for about three to five years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ryan Mesa told the station.

Mesa said he was sitting on his patio when he witnessed the two girls fall into the river.

"All I heard her say was ‘help me,’” he said. “‘I can’t swim.’ She was drowning.”

Mesa said he began looking for a life jacket while others called the police.

Then he saw Recinos running down the river bank to the water.

“You know, there’s some people that freeze in that moment and there’s some people that act. By the time I got to him and the water, I saw him in the water with a rope around his waist," Mesa said.

Recinos pulled the girl to shore.

“God bless his soul, because if those girls would have died, I might not have been looking at this view the same way," Mesa said. “He’s a hero.”

Recinos shrugged off the hero mantle, saying "I just tried to help."