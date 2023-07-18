Hero Fisherman Saves Girl From Drowning in Oregon River

A fisherman who jumped into the Columbia River in Oregon to rescue a girl who fell off her jet ski is being hailed as a hero.
Mynor Recinos was fishing on a riverside patio last Wednesday when he saw two girls wearing life jackets get knocked off their jet skis by a large wave.
As the watercraft drifted away in the strong current, the two girls appeared to be struggling to tread water, KPTV Fox 12 reported.
A pontoon boat neared the two, and people on board began reaching out to one of the girls in the river just north of Portland.
- Teen Drowns in Sacramento River While Saving Younger Brother: ‘He Died a Hero’
- Hero Dad Dies After Saving 2 Kids From Drowning in Creek
- New Jersey Father of 3 Drowns Rescuing His Children From River
- Right-Wing Provocateur Seeks $100M From Portland, Oregon for ‘Political Discrimination’
- Father of 3 Drowns Rescuing His Children From River
But the other girl still appeared in distress. Her lifejacket was nearly over her head and waves continued to crash down on her, forcing her to gulp mouthfuls of water.
Recinos, who told the station that he's always been a strong swimmer, said he "didn't know which one to help."
"They were screaming and yelling for help," Recinos, who speaks Spanish, told KPTV through his wife, Anna.
Witnesses recalled that Recinos told somebody to alert emergency responders, tied a rope around his waist, and rushed into the water toward the girl who wasn't being helped by the pontoon boat.
After reaching the girl about 60 feet from the river bank, Recinos kept her head above water and helped her get back to shore.
“I just told the young woman to not get nervous,” he told the station. “All she said was for me to not leave her.”
Residents of Hayden Island credited Recinos with averting a tragedy.
“I’ve been out here for about three to five years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ryan Mesa told the station.
Mesa said he was sitting on his patio when he witnessed the two girls fall into the river.
"All I heard her say was ‘help me,’” he said. “‘I can’t swim.’ She was drowning.”
Mesa said he began looking for a life jacket while others called the police.
Then he saw Recinos running down the river bank to the water.
“You know, there’s some people that freeze in that moment and there’s some people that act. By the time I got to him and the water, I saw him in the water with a rope around his waist," Mesa said.
Recinos pulled the girl to shore.
“God bless his soul, because if those girls would have died, I might not have been looking at this view the same way," Mesa said. “He’s a hero.”
Recinos shrugged off the hero mantle, saying "I just tried to help."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews