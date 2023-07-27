Hero FedEx Driver Drags Crash Victim Away From Burning Car Moments Before It Explodes - The Messenger
Hero FedEx Driver Drags Crash Victim Away From Burning Car Moments Before It Explodes

'You gotta stop to see if you can do anything at all,' says the good Samaritan

Elizabeth Urban
FedEx driver Jonathan Rohrbach is being called a hero after he pulled away an injured man from a burning car just minutes before several explosions went off.KGTV

A FedEx driver is being hailed as a hero after he dragged an injured man away from a burning car early Wednesday morning, just minutes before it exploded.

As reported by KGTV, the California Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry “veered to the right and left the roadway” and then hit a guardrail while traveling southbound on Interstate 15. CHP officials said that the car then “became fully engulfed in flames.”

The 28-year-old driver was able to get out of the car on his own, but FedEx driver Jonathan Rohrbach rushed over and pulled the man further away from the vehicle just before a series of explosions.

Rohrbach told KGTV, “As soon as I saw the car, it was still actively on fire. You gotta stop to see if you can do anything at all.”

Another driver, who pulled over, used a fire extinguisher to control the blaze until firefighters arrived and put it out.

The unidentified driver of the Camry was rushed to the hospital after suffering a serious leg injury. His injuries were considered major, but not life-threatening, according to CHP.

Rohrbach does not consider himself a hero, but rather just someone does the right thing. “If I was hurt or my family was hurt or anybody … if it looks like there’s some way that you might need to help somebody, why not stop and help them?” he told the outlet after the crash.

CHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but confirmed that drugs and alcohol did not play a role.

