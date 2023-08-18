Hero Dog Who Saved Family from Houseboat Fire Up for Adoption
Moose, a Great Pyrenees, had woken up his foster family as a fire approached their houseboat
A hero dog who altered his foster family to a fire encroaching on their houseboat is up for adoption again.
Moose, a Great Pyrenees, had woken up all five members of the family he was living with earlier this month while their houseboat had been docked at the Tidewater Yacht Marina in Portsmouth, Virginia.
The family awoke at Moose’s urging at around 7:30 that morning and noticed plumes of smoke on a nearby vessel. They were able to escape before their own boat caught fire.
“Things just happened so quickly,” Christopher Cushna, who was aboard the houseboat, previously told The Messenger. “It really could have been a disaster.”
Multiple boats got destroyed after the fire engulfed the Marina.
Without Moose's wake-up call, the family would have had to enact emergency evacuation procedures like jumping into the water to escape the flames.
The morning after the fire, he was adopted by another family but they weren’t a good fit. So Moose is now back at Portsmouth Humane Society, waiting for his forever home.
The Cushnas said they aren’t able to keep a large dog full-time on a houseboat.
"The foster family never intended to keep him forever. Bringing a dog home from the shelter just to give them an overnight or a few hours out of the shelter is a great opportunity for them to reset and relax from being a shelter dog," Dyanna Uchiek, executive director at Portsmouth Humane, told local CBS affiliate WTKR.
