Heritage Foundation Challenge to Prince Harry Visa Over Drug Use Headed to Court

A conservative think tank is putting pressure on United States officials to unseal Prince Harry’s immigration records and visa application after he wrote in his memoir Spare about his drug use.

A Washington, D.C., court agreed to hear a case filed by the Heritage Foundation to unseal Prince Harry’s U.S. immigration records after the Duke of Sussex came clean in the book about dabbling in cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelics.

Heritage Foundation’s Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, announced the case will be heard in federal court on June 6.

The Heritage Foundation filed an expedited Freedom of Information Act request earlier this year to view information related to the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to admit Harry. The FOIA was denied, leading the foundation to file for a preliminary injunction to expedite their request.

The 55-page complaint filed by the think tank alleges that the information regarding the government’s decision to approve Harry’s visa application is significant due to the rules around drugs and Harry’s admitted drug use in his memoir, “Spare.”

In the DHS’s 26-page response to the complaint, it said the department denied the request to release the information due to lacking consent from Harry to release his information. It also said the foundation did not prove that they will suffer irreparable harm and brought the merits of the suit into question.

The foundation appealed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia, and a hearing is now scheduled.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to Montecito, California, in 2020 and announced they would step back from their roles as senior royals.