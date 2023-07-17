Here’s What Happened to the $63,000 in Reward Money for Missing Carlee Russell - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Here’s What Happened to the $63,000 in Reward Money for Missing Carlee Russell

Hoover PD had apparently informed Crime Stoppers that they are not pursing payouts in this case, but that seemed to change by Monday afternoon

Published |Updated
Ben Kesslen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

After saying the more than $60,000 raised to help find missing Alabama woman Carlethia "Carlee" Russell will be returned to donors, Crime Stoppers reversed course and said it would hold onto the cash for the time being, according to a report.

Bob Copus, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, told AL.com on Monday morning that the $63,378 donated to be used as a reward for information that led to Russell's safe return is already in the process of being returned.

But on Monday afternoon, the group said the opposite.

“This investigation is still ongoing, and accordingly, there is no basis to refund any contributions at this time. Furthermore, the Hoover Police Department has not requested for any donor contributions to be released or refunded,” its statement said, according to AL.com.

Read More

Russell, 25, vanished on Thursday after calling 911 and saying she had pulled over because she saw a toddler on the side of the highway in Hoover, Alabama. Police found her car and some of her belongings but did not know where the nursing student went.

After a search commenced, she showed up back home on foot two days later.

"Hoover PD has informed us that they’re not requesting any payouts on this case,” Copus had said earlier Monday before reversing course.  

Carlethia &quot;Carlee&quot; Russell
Carlethia 'Carlee' Russell, seen in this undated photo, vanished on July 13 after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler wandering the side of an Alabama interstate.Hoover Alabama Police Department

Birmingham Board of Realtors, which put up $25,000 to help find Russell and an anonymous donor who gave $20,000 have already had their money returned, Copus said earlier Monday.

“This is strictly for the benefit of getting law enforcement the best information as quickly as possible. And also, it allows the public to get involved because they want to get involved,” he said.

Crime Stoppers itself put up $5,000 and claimed to be in the process of informing about 60 donors who gave a combined $13,378.58 that they can be refunded, AL.com reported.

“For large donations, we have an agreement that said you’re giving us this money for this specific case to be used if law enforcement officials deem they’re going to use that money for a payout," Copus said before the decision was reversed. “If it’s not used or the case is never solved, you can have your money back.”

A GoFundMe page to help raise money for the missing Alabama woman was taken down Monday.

Russell’s mother Talitha Robinson-Russell posted on Facebook that the family is "feeling blessed” because “our baby is safe” and asked for the public to grant her family some privacy.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.