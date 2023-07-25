Here’s What Charges Carly Russell Could Face After Admitting to Faking Her Abduction

Carlee Russell should expect to be slapped with charges within the next two weeks now that she admitted to faking her own kidnapping — and could be forced to pay back the costs of the massive police search to find her, according to experts.

"I anticipate multiple charges,” said Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent and law enforcement expert.

Coffindaffer said after Hoover Alabama police’s update on Monday, Russell could be charged with making false statements to police in the coming days. She expects that Russell could expect some jail time too although it's hard to know exactly how much.

“It was just really false statement after false statement,” Coffindaffer said.

Russell, 26, vanished on July 13 after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler wandering alone on the side of the highway in Hoover. She told police she was following the child, but when cops showed up, she was nowhere to be found, her car was abandoned and there was no sign of a toddler.

Police launched extensive search efforts, and Russell showed up at her parents’ home two days later saying she had been kidnapped and escaped.

Police said Russell recounted a wild tale of being snatched from the side of the highway by a random stranger for no apparent reason. But last week, police said there was no evidence that there was ever a toddler on the side of the highway and that Russell googled information about Amber Alerts and the Liam Neeson thriller “Taken” mere hours before she disappeared.

On Monday, Russell's lawyer Emory Anthony said in a statement read by police during a press conference that "there was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023.”

"My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when was identified as a missing person,” Anthony said, adding that Russell “apologizes” for her actions and is asking for “forgiveness and prayers.”

Coffindaffer said police made it clear at their press conference on Monday that "they were in the process of sorting out what this hoax has cost,” which she took to mean they planned to ask Russell to pay them back.

Jenny Carroll, a professor at the University of Alabama School of Law, said police might seek restitution from Russell, which would require her to be convicted of a crime.

"The other possibility — and they're not mutually exclusive possibilities, they can pursue both — is they could sue her civilly,” she said.

Before they do that, Carroll said it's likely the police and other state and federal authorities involved in the search will send the nursing student a bill asking her to pay them back — the cost of which could be enormous.

Even though Russell didn’t report herself missing, Carroll said that her initial 911 call about seeing a toddler on the side of the highway could still be damning.

“The state could make a claim that the costs of the investigation all flow directly from that initial decision to obstruct the police by making a false call,” she said.

Carroll also said there’s a chance this could be resolved in problem-solving court, where judges consider the circumstances under which someone committed a crime.

She said it could be taken to a mental health court, which would not necessarily absolve Russell but could change her punishment.

