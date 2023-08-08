Here’s the Montgomery Riverfront Brawl From Every Possible Angle

The massive Montgomery riverfront brawl on Saturday has become the stuff of viral legend — not least because there were phone cameras recording the fight from almost every angle. And more videos and clips keep trickling out.

The first video told most of the story: It showed white boaters attacking a Black riverboat worker on the waterfront after he told them to move their pontoon boat.

The initial clash caused more riverboat workers to rush to the melee. A white folding chair was involved. There were multiple arrests.

Police said there are still active warrants for some people involved, and more might be coming as they continue to review footage.

Here's a brief rundown of all the available footage posted on social media.

A fight at the Montgomery Riverfront on August 5 has led to multiple arrests. Josh Moon/Facebook

A warning: Some of these videos include foul language from witnesses and participants involved in the brawl.

The fight happened on the dock at Riverfront Park, a popular area on the Alabama River.

Initial reports said the brawl began after the boaters docked in a way that blocked the Harriott II Riverboat from parking. The group of men began arguing with the employee before attacking him.

The Harriott was full of passengers at the time, many of whom captured the scene on their phones.

Video from the riverboat shows the start of the fight when one of the men lunged at the Black worker, who threw off his hat before hitting back in self-defense.

One video showed what happened in the run-up to the worker being attacked. Footage shows the employee pointing out something to one boater before another strikes him out of nowhere.

Other boaters ran at the worker and ganged up on him, video showed. That same footage then captures a man above the dock running the worker's defense.

A longer video posted online shows a group of Black men gathering at the dock to defend the worker and confront his attackers. The group headed to the pontoon boat where the attackers retreated and more fighting ensued.

That's when the fighting appeared to turn into an all-out brawl, with multiple people hitting each other on the dock.

One video showed a man hitting people with a folding chair.

By that point, the Harriott riverboat had pulled up the dock, and video showed its passengers lining the boat's right side to watch what was happening.

Shortly after, police finally arrived at the scene. Video showed police detaining many of the white boaters and at times taking directions from bystanders, who pointed out some of the attackers.

One person on the dock captured many of the arrests, as police pinned down the boaters and handcuffed them.

Videos of the brawl have been viewed millions of times online, and one group of people even staged a reenactment that has since gone viral.