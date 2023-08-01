Here’s How Much the IRS Will Take From Your $1.1 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Prize

As Americans across the country prepare to tune into the live reading of tonight’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for the chance to win a whopping $1.1 billion, another entity is preparing for a payout too: the Internal Revenue Service.

The jackpot winner, should anyone be so lucky to have the right combination of numbers, has the option to take a one-time lump sum cash payout of $550.2 million—the fourth-largest payout in Mega Millions history—or 29 annual payments equaling the total billion-dollar prize.

This marks only the fifth time that the Mega Millions payout has climbed over a billion dollars, according to lottery officials.

So, where does the money go?

The IRS is ready to take its share of the winnings to cover federal taxes—24% to be exact.

Every gambling winner who wins over $600, which certainly includes this lottery jackpot, is required to fill out Form W-2G from the IRS and report the winnings as “other income” on a standard Form 1040.

If tonight’s jackpot winner opts for the cash option, the IRS will automatically be pocketing a cool $132.05 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets are seen in San Gabriel, California, on July 19, 2023. Frederic J. BROWN / AFP/Getty Images

Even though 24% is withheld at the time of winning, the remainder of the prize money is classified as income, launching winners into the top tax bracket, which for 2023 is 37%.

After the initial tax deduction, the winner is left with $418.15 million. However, come federal tax filing season, an additional 13% of that will be taxed, meaning the IRS will be collecting another $54.46 million.

All in all, the IRS would be taking $186.51 million of the lump sum in federal taxes.

This leaves the lucky winner with $363.69 million—but that’s before considering state taxes.

State taxes vary depending on where the winner resides or where the ticket was purchased. Typical state income taxes range from 2.9% to 8.82%, and there are nine states that do not levy a state income tax at all:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

However, the odds of winning the jackpot prize are extremely slim: about 1 in 302,575,350.

You're more likely to be eaten by a shark, be struck by lightning, or be killed by a meteor impact than cash in on tonight's gigantic prize.

Will you still be playing?