Here’s How Much the IRS Will Take From Your $1.1 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Prize
The taxman cometh
As Americans across the country prepare to tune into the live reading of tonight’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for the chance to win a whopping $1.1 billion, another entity is preparing for a payout too: the Internal Revenue Service.
The jackpot winner, should anyone be so lucky to have the right combination of numbers, has the option to take a one-time lump sum cash payout of $550.2 million—the fourth-largest payout in Mega Millions history—or 29 annual payments equaling the total billion-dollar prize.
This marks only the fifth time that the Mega Millions payout has climbed over a billion dollars, according to lottery officials.
So, where does the money go?
The IRS is ready to take its share of the winnings to cover federal taxes—24% to be exact.
Every gambling winner who wins over $600, which certainly includes this lottery jackpot, is required to fill out Form W-2G from the IRS and report the winnings as “other income” on a standard Form 1040.
If tonight’s jackpot winner opts for the cash option, the IRS will automatically be pocketing a cool $132.05 million.
Even though 24% is withheld at the time of winning, the remainder of the prize money is classified as income, launching winners into the top tax bracket, which for 2023 is 37%.
After the initial tax deduction, the winner is left with $418.15 million. However, come federal tax filing season, an additional 13% of that will be taxed, meaning the IRS will be collecting another $54.46 million.
All in all, the IRS would be taking $186.51 million of the lump sum in federal taxes.
This leaves the lucky winner with $363.69 million—but that’s before considering state taxes.
State taxes vary depending on where the winner resides or where the ticket was purchased. Typical state income taxes range from 2.9% to 8.82%, and there are nine states that do not levy a state income tax at all:
- Alaska
- Florida
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Washington
- Wyoming
However, the odds of winning the jackpot prize are extremely slim: about 1 in 302,575,350.
You're more likely to be eaten by a shark, be struck by lightning, or be killed by a meteor impact than cash in on tonight's gigantic prize.
Will you still be playing?
